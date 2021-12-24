Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale: Up to 50% Off UGG, Zella, Spanx and More
Just when we thought all the holiday sales are over, Nordstrom has launched their Half-Yearly Sale! The department store is offering up to 50% off brands you love so you can keep saving after Christmas and into the New Year.
The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is happening now through Jan. 2, with huge deals on big brand names like UGG, Levi's, Spanx, Zella, Steve Madde, Mario Badescu, Vince Camuto, Barefoot Dreams, Rag & Bone, Madewell, AllSaints and so many more. The sale is particularly awesome for those looking for winter boots -- whether you're on the hunt for a durable, weather-proof pair or a trendy knee-high boot.
Shop Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Other winter staples are on sale too, including cozy loungewear, pajamas and sweaters. Plus, deals on kids' clothing, mens' clothing, beauty products and home accessories. For more post-holiday deals, check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale and Anthropologie's Tag Sale.
Shop ET's top picks from the Nordstrom sale below.
