Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale: Up to 50% Off UGG, Zella, Spanx and More

Just when we thought all the holiday sales are over, Nordstrom has launched their Half-Yearly Sale! The department store is offering up to 50% off brands you love so you can keep saving after Christmas and into the New Year.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is happening now through Jan. 2, with huge deals on big brand names like UGG, Levi's, Spanx, Zella, Steve Madde, Mario Badescu, Vince Camuto, Barefoot Dreams, Rag & Bone, Madewell, AllSaints and so many more. The sale is particularly awesome for those looking for winter boots -- whether you're on the hunt for a durable, weather-proof pair or a trendy knee-high boot.

Shop Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Other winter staples are on sale too, including cozy loungewear, pajamas and sweaters. Plus, deals on kids' clothing, mens' clothing, beauty products and home accessories. For more post-holiday deals, check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale and Anthropologie's Tag Sale.

Shop ET's top picks from the Nordstrom sale below.

