Shopping

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale: Up to 50% Off UGG, Zella, Spanx and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
nordstrom half yearly sale
Nordstrom

Just when we thought all the holiday sales are over, Nordstrom has launched their Half-Yearly Sale! The department store is offering up to 50% off brands you love so you can keep saving after Christmas and into the New Year

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is happening now through Jan. 2, with huge deals on big brand names like UGG, Levi's, Spanx, Zella, Steve Madde, Mario Badescu, Vince Camuto, Barefoot Dreams, Rag & Bone, Madewell, AllSaints and so many more. The sale is particularly awesome for those looking for winter boots -- whether you're on the hunt for a durable, weather-proof pair or a trendy knee-high boot. 

Shop Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Other winter staples are on sale too, including cozy loungewear, pajamas and sweaters. Plus, deals on kids' clothing, mens' clothing, beauty products and home accessories. For more post-holiday deals, check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale and Anthropologie's Tag Sale

Shop ET's top picks from the Nordstrom sale below. 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Save 40% on the super soft and cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan. 
$116$70
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
The UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie is the perfect combination of dressy and comfortable. 
$160$100
Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Jeans
Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Jeans
Score the popular Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Jeans for just under $69. 
$98$69
Spanx Medium Impact Sports Bra
Spanx Medium Impact Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Spanx Medium Impact Sports Bra
A breathable, stretchy Spanx sports bra ideal for moderate-intensity workouts. 
$58$35
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Not only is a Spanx sports bra on sale, but a Spanx legging is also on sale! Get the Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings for almost 40% off. 
$88$53
Steve Madden Touchdown Bootie
Steve Madden Touchdown Bootie
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Touchdown Bootie
Save $40 on these must-have suede Steve Madden booties. 
$100$60
Zella Cara Crewneck Sweatshirt
Zella Cara Crewneck Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Zella Cara Crewneck Sweatshirt
Style the casual-chic Zella Cara Crewneck Sweatshirt in endless ways. 
$59$38
Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot
Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom
Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot
Save 33% on these Blondo waterproof boots that'll keep up with you all winter long. 
$150$100
PJ Salvage Fleece Pajamas
PJ Salvage Fleece Pajamas
Nordstrom
PJ Salvage Fleece Pajamas
Too cold to go outside? Just cuddle up on the couch in this fleece pajama jogger set and a hot cup of coffee. 
$98$59
Argento Vivo Set of 2 Stud & Huggie Hoop Earrings
Argento Vivo Set of 2 Stud & Huggie Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Argento Vivo Set of 2 Stud & Huggie Hoop Earrings
Add a touch of sparkle every day with this two-pair stud and huggie earring set. 
$44$26
Vince Camuto Armonda Knee High Boot
Vince Camuto Armonda Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Armonda Knee High Boot
Save big on these super stylish ruched knee-high white boots by Vince Camuto. 
$229$137
Mario Badescu Cleanse and Hydrate Collection
Mario Badescu Cleanse and Hydrate Collection
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Cleanse and Hydrate Collection
Upgrade your skincare routine for 2022 with this five-piece Mario Badescu Cleanse and Hydrate Collection set. 
$28$20
Apotheke Candle & Diffuser Set
Apotheke Candle & Diffuser Set
Nordstrom
Apotheke Candle & Diffuser Set
This Apotheke charcoal candle and white vetiver diffuser will make your home smell fabulous and double as decor. The candle 
$90$54

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Samsung's Year-End Sale with Week-Long Deals on TVs, Phones, More

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 50% Off at Levi's

Best Holiday Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Kiehl's, Fenty, Murad and More

Anthropologie's Holiday Sale Has Gifts and Decor Up to 50% Off

Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Now

Shop Kate Spade's Holiday Deals and Take 30% Off Last-Minute Gifts!

 