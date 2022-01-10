As the weather outside stays frightful, we’ve decided to hunker down and stay cozy inside. And with this epic Home Sale at Nordstrom, it’s never been easier. If you thought the winter sales were over, think again. Nordstrom’s Home Sale is slashing prices on all your favorite home necessities up to 60% off. That’s right, everything in the home department is currently on sale. Yes, we said everything.

So, if you’ve been feeling those winter blues, Nordstrom is here to help. With a bit of greenery, a calming scented candle or a faux-fur throw blanket, you can turn any room into the perfect hideaway. Spruce up your bedroom, living room, bathroom, or kitchen with any of the hundreds of items currently on sale. Everything from super soft linens to this unisex robe from Barefoot Dreams (which we’re totally obsessed with!), is available at a super-low price.

And don’t think that this home sale is just limited to decor, either. The Nordstrom Home Sale has something for everyone, including high-end kitchen items from Le Creuset, or even rounded rubber ice trays for the whiskey enthusiast in your life.

Below, take a look at some of ET’s favorite sale items, and start making your winter hibernation a bit more comfortable.

Casper Down Pillow Nordstrom Casper Down Pillow If you've been curious about trying out any products from the viral internet mattress brand, Casper, now's your time. Try out this supportive down pillow and stay comfortable all night long. $140 $104 AND UP Buy Now

Brooklyn Candle Room Mist Nordstrom Brooklyn Candle Room Mist We love the soothing scent of this room mist, a combination of fresh essential oils to help create a vacation vibe right in our own home. $30 $22 Buy Now

