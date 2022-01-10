Shopping

Nordstrom Home Sale: The Best Bedding, Candles, and More Home Essentials Up to 60% Off

By Charlotte Lewis‍
As the weather outside stays frightful, we’ve decided to hunker down and stay cozy inside. And with this epic Home Sale at Nordstrom, it’s never been easier.  If you thought the winter sales were over, think again. Nordstrom’s Home Sale is slashing prices on all your favorite home necessities up to 60% off. That’s right, everything in the home department is currently on sale. Yes, we said everything.

So, if you’ve been feeling those winter blues, Nordstrom is here to help. With a bit of greenery, a calming scented candle or a faux-fur throw blanket, you can turn any room into the perfect hideaway. Spruce up your bedroom, living room, bathroom, or kitchen with any of the hundreds of items currently on sale. Everything from super soft linens to this unisex robe from Barefoot Dreams (which we’re totally obsessed with!), is available at a super-low price.

And don’t think that this home sale is just limited to decor, either. The Nordstrom Home Sale has something for everyone, including high-end kitchen items from Le Creuset, or even rounded rubber ice trays for the whiskey enthusiast in your life.

Below, take a look at some of ET’s favorite sale items, and start making your winter hibernation a bit more comfortable.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe
Stay warm on the coldest days of the year in this plush robe from Barefoot Dreams.
$99$59
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cheetah Spot Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cheetah Spot Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cheetah Spot Throw Blanket
This ultra cute throw blanket is just as soft as it is stylish, and it will have you curled up like a cat on your couch in no time.
$180$135
The White Company Ultimate Symons Flat Sheet
The White Company Ultimate Symons Flat Sheet
Nordstrom
The White Company Ultimate Symons Flat Sheet
Made from fine Egyptian Cotton, this ultra-luxe sheet is a smooth treat to your skin.
$219$88 AND UP
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
Nordstrom
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
Set the mood with this pair of intoxicating floral scented candles.
$38$28
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 40 Instant Camera
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 40 Instant Camera
Nordstrom
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 40 Instant Camera
Turn any afternoon into a photoshoot with this mini Instax and don't forget a single moment of the season.
$100$75
Recycled Faux Fur Throw Pillow
Recycled Faux Fur Throw Pillow
Nordstrom
Recycled Faux Fur Throw Pillow
Burrow into this super-soft faux fur pillow to stay warm and to kick your decor up a notch.
$29$21
Tekla Organic Cotton Percale Duvet Cover
Tekla Organic Cotton Percale Duvet Cover
Nordstrom
Tekla Organic Cotton Percale Duvet Cover
Give your bedding a winter makeover with this stonewashed duvet cover, available in nine stylish colors.
$225$149
Marshall Emberton Portable Speaker
Marshall Emberton Portable Speaker
Nordstrom
Marshall Emberton Portable Speaker
Enjoy professional grade sound in any room with this portable speaker from audio giant Marshall.
$170$127
Casper Down Pillow
Casper Down Pillow
Nordstrom
Casper Down Pillow
If you've been curious about trying out any products from the viral internet mattress brand, Casper, now's your time. Try out this supportive down pillow and stay comfortable all night long.
$140$104 AND UP
Tipped Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Tipped Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Tipped Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Add a pop of luxury without the high price tag to any room with this faux-fur throw.
$69$51
Capri Blue Signature Jar Candle
Capri Blue Signature Jar Candle
Nordstrom
Capri Blue Signature Jar Candle
Add a pop of color with this hand-poured soy wax candle, available in Blue Capri's signature volcano scent.
$30$22
Duralex Picardie Set of 6 8.75-Ounce Tempered Glass French Tumblers
Duralex Picardie Set of 6 8.75-Ounce Tempered Glass French Tumblers
Nordstrom
Duralex Picardie Set of 6 8.75-Ounce Tempered Glass French Tumblers
Liven up your living space with this set of six tumblrs, available in seven stunning colors.
$38$28
Boll & Branch Classic Hemmed Duvet Cover & Shams Set
Boll & Branch Classic Hemmed Duvet Cover & Shams Set
Nordstrom
Boll & Branch Classic Hemmed Duvet Cover & Shams Set
Turn your bed into an oasis from the cult with this airy cotton duvet and sham set.
$268$201
Brooklyn Candle Room Mist
Brooklyn Candle Room Mist
Nordstrom
Brooklyn Candle Room Mist
We love the soothing scent of this room mist, a combination of fresh essential oils to help create a vacation vibe right in our own home.
$30$22
Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse
Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse
Nordstrom
Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse
This enamel pot from Le Creuset is as versatile as it is sturdy, perfect for making your favorite cozy stews and soups this winter and in years to come.
$300$180
Primaloft Down Alternative Mattress Pad
Primaloft Down Alternative Mattress Pad
Nordstrom
Primaloft Down Alternative Mattress Pad
Add a layer of comfort to your bed with this multi-layered mattress pad.
$79$59 AND UP
Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier
Nordstrom
Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier
With the latest COVID-19 variation threatening your respiratory system, it might be time to treat yourself to this air purifier, complete with HEPA filter, so at least  when you're home, you can breathe easily.
$189$142
Peri Home Chenille Lattice Comforter Set
Peri Home Chenille Lattice Comforter Set
Nordstrom
Peri Home Chenille Lattice Comforter Set
Make your bedroom instantly stylish (and give it a bit of texture)  with this chenille-lattice duvet.
$125$99 AND UP
Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray
Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray
Nordstrom
Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray
Transform a casual meal on the couch into an event with this stunning wooden serving tray, perfect for an afternoon charcuterie snack.
$75$56
Greenery Unlimited Franklin 17 Self-Watering Planter
Greenery Unlimited Franklin 17 Self-Watering Planter
Nordstrom
Greenery Unlimited Franklin 17 Self-Watering Planter
If you love the idea of having plants but aren't sure how to take care of them, this self-watering pot gives everyone an instant green thumb.
$49$36

 

