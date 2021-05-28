Shopping

Nordstrom Rack's May Clear The Rack Sale -- Save Up to 75% on Major Brands

By ETonline Staff
nordstrom rack sale 1280
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is back at it with another sale event, and it has launched just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The retailer is offering an extra 25% off on red tag clearance items for their May Clear The Rack, which means customers can save up to 75% across categories. 

The retailer carries the beloved brands you find at Nordstrom, including UGG, Z by Zella, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Nike, Coach, Free People and so many more. The best part? Every single item is a deal, and with the Clear The Rack event you'll be getting even lower prices on clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, homeware and beauty products. The sale is live through Monday, May 31. 

Some of our favorite picks from the sale include a bright pair of Free People leggings, a practical and pretty Kurt Geiger London tote, celeb-beloved Superga Cotu sneakers and Michael Kors tie-dye espadrille sneakers. 

Browse through the Nordstrom Rack's May Clear The Rack sale and check out our top sale selects below. 

Free People FP Movement Leggings
Free People FP Movement Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
Free People FP Movement Leggings
With a deal this good, there's no excuse not to snap up these leggings in such a fun summer shade. 
$22 (REGULARLY $98)
Champion Powerblend Logo Sweatshirt
Champion Powerblend Logo Sweatshirt
Nordstrom Rack
Champion Powerblend Logo Sweatshirt
A wardrobe classic at an unbeatable price. 
$19 (REGULARLY $45)
Abound Cropped Graphic Pullover Sweatshirt
Abound Cropped Graphic Pullover Sweatshirt
Nordstrom Rack
Abound Cropped Graphic Pullover Sweatshirt
A comfy cropped graphic sweatshirt is a wardrobe staple these days. Wear with leggings, jeans, anything!
$11 (REGULARLY $20)
Sanctuary Beach Striped Tie Waist Midi Dress
Sanctuary Beach Striped Tie Waist Midi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Sanctuary Beach Striped Tie Waist Midi Dress
Everything about this dress feels like summer - stripes, linen and an effortless silhouette. 
$37 (REGULARLY $149)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Kendrick Slip On Espadrille Sneakers
MICHAEL Michael Kors Kendrick Slip On Espadrille Sneakers
Nordstrom Rack
MICHAEL Michael Kors Kendrick Slip On Espadrille Sneakers
Take it from us, espadrilles never go out of style. 
$31 (REGULARLY $85)
Superga Cotu Platform Sneaker
Superga Cotu Platform Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Superga Cotu Platform Sneaker
The celebrity-beloved Superga Cotu Sneaker is on sale! The platform version is now available for $28. 
$28 (REGULARLY $65)
Kurt Geiger London Violet Horizontal Tote Bag
Kurt Geiger London Violet Horizontal Tote Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Kurt Geiger London Violet Horizontal Tote Bag
Don't miss out on this huge deal. This Kurt Geiger London tote is so practical and chic. 
$62 (REGULARLY $229)
Lush Plisse Cowl Neck Cami Bodysuit
Lush Plisse Cowl Neck Cami Bodysuit
Nordstrom Rack
Lush Plisse Cowl Neck Cami Bodysuit
Planning to finally go out this summer? Opt for this flirty cowl neck plisse bodysuit to pair with high-waist denim and barely-there heeled sandals for girls night. 
$14 (REGULARLY $25)
Madewell Delicate Collection Demi Fine Pearl Threader Earrings
Madewell Delicate Collection Demi Fine Pearl Threader Earrings
Nordstrom Rack
Madewell Delicate Collection Demi Fine Pearl Threader Earrings
These dainty pearl threader earrings are the perfect everyday jewelry. 
$13 (REGULARLY $44)
Alexia Admor Felicity Bubble Sleeve Midi Dress
Alexia Admor Felicity Bubble Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor Felicity Bubble Sleeve Midi Dress
With a whopping $200 discount, this dress is not only a stunner, it's simply an amazing deal. 
$45 (REGULARLY $245)
MIA Auden Snakeskin Printed Ankle Bootie
MIA Auden Snakeskin Printed Ankle Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
MIA Auden Snakeskin Printed Ankle Bootie
These highly-rated faux snakeskin booties are only $11!
$11 (REGULARLY $69)
Merrell Roam Buckle Sandal
Merrell Roam Buckle Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Merrell Roam Buckle Sandal
The sports sandal trend is sticking around, and this is the perfect style to add to your closet. 
$37 (REGULARLY $120)
Cole Haan GrandPro Spectator 2.0 Slip On Sneaker
Cole Haan GrandPro Spectator 2.0 Slip On Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan GrandPro Spectator 2.0 Slip On Sneaker
Style this soft pink slip on shoe with a breezy, casual dress as an alternative to shorts this summer. 
$28 (REGULARLY $120)
Nordstrom Teddy Faux Fur Oversize Throw Blanket
Nordstrom Teddy Faux Fur Oversize Throw Blanket
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Teddy Faux Fur Oversize Throw Blanket
This faux fur throw will elevate your living room and keep you cozy. 
$13 (REGULARLY $79)

