Nordstrom Rack is back at it with another sale event, and it has launched just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The retailer is offering an extra 25% off on red tag clearance items for their May Clear The Rack, which means customers can save up to 75% across categories.

The retailer carries the beloved brands you find at Nordstrom, including UGG, Z by Zella, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Nike, Coach, Free People and so many more. The best part? Every single item is a deal, and with the Clear The Rack event you'll be getting even lower prices on clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, homeware and beauty products. The sale is live through Monday, May 31.

Some of our favorite picks from the sale include a bright pair of Free People leggings, a practical and pretty Kurt Geiger London tote, celeb-beloved Superga Cotu sneakers and Michael Kors tie-dye espadrille sneakers.

Browse through the Nordstrom Rack's May Clear The Rack sale and check out our top sale selects below.

