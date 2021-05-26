In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best Memorial Day sales to shop this year, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Verishop, Coach Outlet and J.Crew to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Etsy, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of Memorial Day sales that have already started -- which means you can shop now before the holiday weekend. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

Best Memorial Day Home Sales

Get up to 30% off select items from Ashley Furniture and an added 10% off already reduced items when you use the promo code MEMORIAL10.

At Boutique Rugs, you can get 60% off with the promo code MEM60.

Get 15% off sitewide during Brooklinen's Memorial Day Sale.

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off everything on its site with the coupon code MEMORIAL25.

Brooklyn Signature Hybrid Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Signature Hybrid Now's the perfect time to get a new mattress and take your sleep to the next level. $449 AT BROOKLYN BEDDING (REGULARLY $599) Buy Now

Get 15% mattresses, 10% off the Element Mattress and 10% off everything else from Casper. Plus, save up to 50% on final sale items.

Etsy's first-ever Outdoor Sales Event means up to 20% off patio furniture, lawn games, outdoor decor and more.

Starting May 27, the stylish cookware retailer is having their first Memorial Day sale and second sitewide sale ever. Get 20% off all Great Jones orders over $100.

Get 50% off everything on Haven Mattress' website.

You can save up to 70% off thousands of items during Overstock's Memorial Day Blowout.

At Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance, prices are being cut by up to 70%.

Save on deals under $20 from West Elm now.

Take your patio, porch or backyard to the next level with 25% off World Market's outdoor upgrades.

Take up to 20% off everything from Tuft & Needle's site, with 15% off all of the brand's mattresses.

Best Memorial Day Grilling Sales

Get a free BBQ Bundle, including 2 NY strip steaks, 6 burgers, and 5 lbs of drumsticks for new and canceled ButcherBox customers through May 31.

12 free 4-ounce burgers and free shipping come with Chicago Steak Company orders over $119 when you use the code FREEGIFTS.

During Crowd Cow's Chillin' and Grillin' event, you can save up to 20% off New York strips and new grilling bundles.

Enjoy up to $15 off your $50 purchase from Goldbelly with the promo code GETINMYBELLY. Note, offer is only valid for new customers and excludes shipping.

ThermoWorks is offering 30% off the ultimate meat thermometer Thermapen Mk4. This is the lowest price ever for the top-chef-approved kitchen instrument.

During Z Grills' Mega Sale, you can save up to $249 on grills.

Best Memorial Day Apparel & Jewelry Sales

Prep for Memorial Day with 25% off everything from ASOS with code MEMDAY.

Use code SALE20 to take an extra 20% off BaubleBar's sale, including the the Alidia rings that Julia Roberts wore.

Save 30% off on bridesmaids dresses from Birdy Grey.

Coach Outlet is taking up to 70% off now, including new arrivals. There are over 400 styles under $100 to shop.

Intermix's designer sale has 40% off top designers that are now on sale, including Balmain, Ganni and more.

Take an additional 50% off sale styles from J.Crew with the promo code SHOPSALE.

Macy's is giving you 20-50% off items in its Summer Sale and an added 25% off with the promo code SUMMER. Plus, the retailer is hosting a 10 Days of Glam beauty sale from now through May 23, where you can take 50% off new beauty products each day.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is happening right now! Save up to 50% on new markdowns through June 6.

Grab something from Puma and get an extra 30% off summer styles with the code HOT30.

Get up to 65% off new sale styles from Revolve.

Shopbop's largest markdowns of the year are live at the Designer Sale. Over 1,000 styles from Marc Jacobs, Jacquemus, Vince and more are up to 50% off.

Verishop is offering up to 80% off fashion, beauty and home items during its This Won't Last Sale.

Save up to 30% on footwear, clothing, bags, and accessories at the Zappos sale.

Best Memorial Day Outdoors & Camping Sales

Save big for your summer trips with up to 50% off at Backcountry's Memorial Day Sale.

Get your adventure on with 25% off sitewide at Hydro Flask's Summer Sale.

The North Face is marking down more than 200 apparel and equipment items at its Customer Appreciation Sale through May 31.

REI's Anniversary Sale is their biggest sale of the year. Some highlights include all REI Co-op brand clothing is 30% off, camping furniture is up to 25% off, and footwear is up to 25% off.

The endlessly reusable Stasher Bags are 25% off through May 28 at Stasher's Hello Summer Sale.

Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales

Reese Witherspoon-approved skincare retailer Biossance is offering $25 off $75 sitewide with code 25OFF75.

Dermstore's Summer Event has all the best skincare and beauty from top brands for up to 20% off with code SALEAWAY.

Use code HEAT for 25% off all of the hair, lash and brow growth products on Vegamour’s site, including their popular volumizing hair serum.

