Nordstrom Spring Sale 2021: Save Up to 50% Off Loungewear, Face Masks, Beauty and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Spring Sale
Nordstrom

Nordstrom fans (and everyone else!) -- your time has come. The Nordstrom Spring Sale is officially here, which means now's your chance to stock up and save on everything from everyday fashion favorites and cult-favorite beauty products to stylish face masks, home goods and more.

From now until April 5, Nordstrom is marking down thousands of its items for up to 50% off -- and you'll find nearly everything you might be looking for to start the spring season off right. From trendy wardrobe staples (including comfortable loungewear) and beauty products, to serving dishes and electronics to help host your next outdoor gathering in style, Nordstrom's spring sale has it all!

There's no promo code required for this epic Nordstrom sale, which means all you have to do is find what you're looking for and add them to the cart. Sounds good, right? But, as Nordstrom sales tend to go, odds are some products will sell out -- and fast. So, to save you some time and give you a head start, we did a little shopping for you. ET Style pulled together the must-have items we're eyeing from the sale.

So, what are you waiting for? It's time to start shopping the Nordstrom Spring Sale. And while you're at it, be sure to check out the Pop-In@Nordstrom shop with Package Free, which has a curated collection of affordable, zero-waste versions of your everyday essentials (including beauty, home and kitchen products) to help you reduce your waste (just in time for Earth Day). 

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Nordstrom Spring Sale worth buying for this season.

Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Zella's leggings have become a cult-favorite among Nordstrom shoppers everywhere. And now, you can get a pair from the brand for a major discount.
$40 (REGULARLY $59)
Madewell Coinlink Chain Necklace
Madewell Coinlink Chain Necklace
Nordstrom
Madewell Coinlink Chain Necklace
The perfect necklace for layering with your other necklaces. Use this jewelry piece to accessorize all your spring outfits.
$14 (REGULARLY $28)
AFRM Shailene Sheer Long Sleeve Dress
AFRM Shailene Sheer Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom
AFRM Shailene Sheer Long Sleeve Dress
Opt for this sheer floral dress, which is both sleek and comfortable, when you're in the mood to dress up.
$35 (REGULARLY $88)
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream
Leave the dry winter skin in the past with this rich face cream.
$27 (REGULARLY $32)
Native Union BELT Extra Large Lightning to USB Charging Cable
Native Union BELT Extra Large Lightning to USB Charging Cable
Nordstrom
Native Union BELT Extra Large Lightning to USB Charging Cable
A sleek and simple cord to charge your phone.
$21 (REGULARLY $35)
Madewell Mixer Huggie Hoop Single Earring
Madewell Mixer Huggie Hoop Single Earring
Nordstrom
Madewell Mixer Huggie Hoop Single Earring
Want to up your ear stack? Be sure to add this little huggie to your cart.
$5 (REGULARLY $12)
Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick
Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick
Nordstrom
Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick
When you can get a luxurious tube of lipstick for a discount, how can you pass it up?
$32 (REGULARLY $38)
Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Jacket
Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Jacket
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Jacket
The Nordstrom sale is the perfect time to grab winter coats for a major discount.
$100 (REGULARLY $260)
Chelsea28 Velveteen Belt Lace Sheath Dress
Chelsea28 Velveteen Belt Lace Sheath Dress
Nordstrom
Chelsea28 Velveteen Belt Lace Sheath Dress
If you have a spring wedding or another formal occasion to look forward to, take this chance to grab yourself a chic cocktail dress.
$60 (REGULARLY $149)
Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas
Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas
Nordstrom
Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas
A comfortable set of pajamas is always worth adding to your cart. Plus, you can't deny that stripes are a classic print?
$36 (REGULARLY $48)
Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks
Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks
Take the opportunity of the Nordstrom sale to grab a fresh stack of face masks to wear throughout spring and summer.
$12 (REGULARLY $20)
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment
Use this lactate treatment for gentle exfoliation session in your skincare routine.
$72 (REGULARLY $85)
Gorjana Celeste Evil Eye Pendant Necklace
Gorjana Celeste Evil Eye Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Gorjana Celeste Evil Eye Pendant Necklace
Delicate jewelry will never be a bad choice in our books. Wear this on its own or layer it with your over favorites.
$32 (REGULARLY $80)
Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank
Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank
Nordstrom
Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank
Just in time for the warmer weather, you can get this easy V-neck tank for $15.
$15 (REGULARLY $19)
LARQ Self Cleaning Water Bottle
Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle
Nordstrom
LARQ Self Cleaning Water Bottle
Want a tech-driven water bottle that cleans itself? This option from LARQ is on sale for 20% off.
$72 (REGULARLY $95)
Treasure & Bond Boyfriend Hoodie
Treasure & Bond Boyfriend Hoodie
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Boyfriend Hoodie
Lounge around the house all day in this hoodie, or layer it under an easy denim jacket.
$20 (REGULARLY $49)
Brixton Everything Reversible Adult Face Mask
Brixton Everything Reversible Adult Face Mask
Nordstrom
Brixton Everything Reversible Adult Face Mask
Why have one mask when you have two (in one)? This style from Brixton is available for 40% off.
$10 (REGULARLY $16)
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte
Nordstrom
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte
Serve up a dip or sauce in this mini cocotte. 
$20 (REGULARLY $26)
Good American Good Legs High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans
Good American Good Legs High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American Good Legs High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans
No matter what people say, skinny jeans will always be a staple in your closet. Grab this everyday pair while they're on sale.
$116 (REGULARLY $155)
Zella Coastal Tie Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt
Zella Coastal Tie Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Zella Coastal Tie Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt
Nope, we're still not over tie-dye yet. And what better way to wear the trend than with some cute loungewear like this sweatshirt?
$35 (REGULARLY $59)
Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set
Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set
Nordstrom
Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set
Get ready to host your friends and family for outdoor gatherings with this pretty cheese board set.
$36 (REGULARLY $60)
Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones
Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones
Nordstrom
Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones
This is the time to grab these sleek and stylish Bluetooth headphones from Bose while they're on sale.
$329 (REGULARLY $379)
AFRM Zadie Semi Sheer Turtleneck
AFRM Zadie Semi Sheer Turtleneck
Nordstrom
AFRM Zadie Semi Sheer Turtleneck
A Y2K-inspired mesh top to wear on its own with a bralette or underneath your favorite top or dress.
$16 (REGULARLY $38)
Nordstrom Moonlight Dreamy Crop Pajama Pants
Nordstrom Moonlight Dreamy Crop Pajama Pants
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Dreamy Crop Pajama Pants
If you're tired of leggings, you might want to give a pair of these comfy pants a try. 
$29 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $49)
Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
If ever there was a flattering maternity bathing suit, this is it. 
$48 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $68)
Ted Baker London Llolaa Piñata Print Camisole
Ted Baker London Llolaa Piñata Print Camisole
Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Llolaa Piñata Print Camisole
This fun, flirty, floral camisole from Ted Baker London was made from spring. 
$47 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $79)
Linea Paola Maci Wedge
Linea Paola Maci Wedge
Nordstrom
Linea Paola Maci Wedge
A cross between a wedge and a sneaker, you can wear them with skinny jeans or a dress. Either way, you won't be taking these off anytime soon. 
$84 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $119)
Bony Levy 14K Two Bar Ring
Bony Levy 14K Two Bar Ring
Nordstrom
Bony Levy 14K Two Bar Ring
Looking for a Mother's Day gift? This simple and elegant ring is for those who prefer understated style. Shop now to get it for 40% off the regular price. 
$177 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $295)
Cloud Aika Sneaker
Cloud Aika Sneaker
Nordstrom
Cloud Aika Sneaker
You can never have too many pairs of casual sneakers. 
$129 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $155)
AFRM Kayden Mesh Shirt
AFRM Kayden Mesh Shirt
Nordstrom
AFRM Kayden Mesh Shirt
Channel your inner Madonna circa 1984 in the Kayden Mesh Shirt from AFRM.
$13 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $29)
Midnight Bakery Tie Dye Pajamas
Midnight Bakery Tie Dye Pajamas
Nordstrom
Midnight Bakery Tie Dye Pajamas
Slip into a deep slumber with these comfy tie dye pajamas from Midnight Bakery. 
$42 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $56)
Söfft Marlyn Sandal
Söfft Marlyn Sandal
Nordstrom
Söfft Marlyn Sandal
Shoe off your pedicure in these bold, buckled heels from Söfft.
$72 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $120)
Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie
Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie
Nordstrom
Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie
Cover yourself in cute this spring with a tie dye hoodie from Freshman.
$21 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $35)
Tony Pons Siros Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Tony Pons Siros Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Nordstrom
Tony Pons Siros Espadrille Wedge Sandal
If you haven't gotten your espadrilles this season, shop now to get these for 39% off the regular price. 
$87 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $145)
Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings
Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings
These earrings can adds sparkle to Mother's Day is coming up.
$25 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $70)
Andy & Evan 4-Pack Youth Coloring Face Masks & 5-Pack Fabric Markers Set
4-Pack Youth Coloring Face Masks & 5-Pack Fabric Markers Set
Nordstrom
Andy & Evan 4-Pack Youth Coloring Face Masks & 5-Pack Fabric Markers Set
Make masking up fun for the kids with this 4-Pack Youth Coloring Face Masks & 5-Pack Fabric Markers Set. 
$17 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $23)

