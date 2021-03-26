Nordstrom Spring Sale 2021: Save Up to 50% Off Loungewear, Face Masks, Beauty and More
Nordstrom fans (and everyone else!) -- your time has come. The Nordstrom Spring Sale is officially here, which means now's your chance to stock up and save on everything from everyday fashion favorites and cult-favorite beauty products to stylish face masks, home goods and more.
From now until April 5, Nordstrom is marking down thousands of its items for up to 50% off -- and you'll find nearly everything you might be looking for to start the spring season off right. From trendy wardrobe staples (including comfortable loungewear) and beauty products, to serving dishes and electronics to help host your next outdoor gathering in style, Nordstrom's spring sale has it all!
There's no promo code required for this epic Nordstrom sale, which means all you have to do is find what you're looking for and add them to the cart. Sounds good, right? But, as Nordstrom sales tend to go, odds are some products will sell out -- and fast. So, to save you some time and give you a head start, we did a little shopping for you. ET Style pulled together the must-have items we're eyeing from the sale.
So, what are you waiting for? It's time to start shopping the Nordstrom Spring Sale. And while you're at it, be sure to check out the Pop-In@Nordstrom shop with Package Free, which has a curated collection of affordable, zero-waste versions of your everyday essentials (including beauty, home and kitchen products) to help you reduce your waste (just in time for Earth Day).
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Nordstrom Spring Sale worth buying for this season.
