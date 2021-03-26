Nordstrom fans (and everyone else!) -- your time has come. The Nordstrom Spring Sale is officially here, which means now's your chance to stock up and save on everything from everyday fashion favorites and cult-favorite beauty products to stylish face masks, home goods and more.

From now until April 5, Nordstrom is marking down thousands of its items for up to 50% off -- and you'll find nearly everything you might be looking for to start the spring season off right. From trendy wardrobe staples (including comfortable loungewear) and beauty products, to serving dishes and electronics to help host your next outdoor gathering in style, Nordstrom's spring sale has it all!

There's no promo code required for this epic Nordstrom sale, which means all you have to do is find what you're looking for and add them to the cart. Sounds good, right? But, as Nordstrom sales tend to go, odds are some products will sell out -- and fast. So, to save you some time and give you a head start, we did a little shopping for you. ET Style pulled together the must-have items we're eyeing from the sale.

So, what are you waiting for? It's time to start shopping the Nordstrom Spring Sale. And while you're at it, be sure to check out the Pop-In@Nordstrom shop with Package Free, which has a curated collection of affordable, zero-waste versions of your everyday essentials (including beauty, home and kitchen products) to help you reduce your waste (just in time for Earth Day).

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Nordstrom Spring Sale worth buying for this season.

Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings Zella's leggings have become a cult-favorite among Nordstrom shoppers everywhere. And now, you can get a pair from the brand for a major discount. $40 (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

Madewell Coinlink Chain Necklace Nordstrom Madewell Coinlink Chain Necklace The perfect necklace for layering with your other necklaces. Use this jewelry piece to accessorize all your spring outfits. $14 (REGULARLY $28) Buy Now

AFRM Shailene Sheer Long Sleeve Dress Nordstrom AFRM Shailene Sheer Long Sleeve Dress Opt for this sheer floral dress, which is both sleek and comfortable, when you're in the mood to dress up. $35 (REGULARLY $88) Buy Now

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream Nordstrom Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream Leave the dry winter skin in the past with this rich face cream. $27 (REGULARLY $32) Buy Now

Madewell Mixer Huggie Hoop Single Earring Nordstrom Madewell Mixer Huggie Hoop Single Earring Want to up your ear stack? Be sure to add this little huggie to your cart. $5 (REGULARLY $12) Buy Now

Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick Nordstrom Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick When you can get a luxurious tube of lipstick for a discount, how can you pass it up? $32 (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Jacket Nordstrom Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Jacket The Nordstrom sale is the perfect time to grab winter coats for a major discount. $100 (REGULARLY $260) Buy Now

Chelsea28 Velveteen Belt Lace Sheath Dress Nordstrom Chelsea28 Velveteen Belt Lace Sheath Dress If you have a spring wedding or another formal occasion to look forward to, take this chance to grab yourself a chic cocktail dress. $60 (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas Nordstrom Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas A comfortable set of pajamas is always worth adding to your cart. Plus, you can't deny that stripes are a classic print? $36 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks Nordstrom Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks Take the opportunity of the Nordstrom sale to grab a fresh stack of face masks to wear throughout spring and summer. $12 (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Gorjana Celeste Evil Eye Pendant Necklace Nordstrom Gorjana Celeste Evil Eye Pendant Necklace Delicate jewelry will never be a bad choice in our books. Wear this on its own or layer it with your over favorites. $32 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank Nordstrom Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank Just in time for the warmer weather, you can get this easy V-neck tank for $15. $15 (REGULARLY $19) Buy Now

LARQ Self Cleaning Water Bottle Nordstrom LARQ Self Cleaning Water Bottle Want a tech-driven water bottle that cleans itself? This option from LARQ is on sale for 20% off. $72 (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Treasure & Bond Boyfriend Hoodie Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Boyfriend Hoodie Lounge around the house all day in this hoodie, or layer it under an easy denim jacket. $20 (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Brixton Everything Reversible Adult Face Mask Nordstrom Brixton Everything Reversible Adult Face Mask Why have one mask when you have two (in one)? This style from Brixton is available for 40% off. $10 (REGULARLY $16) Buy Now

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte Nordstrom Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte Serve up a dip or sauce in this mini cocotte. $20 (REGULARLY $26) Buy Now

Good American Good Legs High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans Nordstrom Good American Good Legs High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans No matter what people say, skinny jeans will always be a staple in your closet. Grab this everyday pair while they're on sale. $116 (REGULARLY $155) Buy Now

Zella Coastal Tie Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt Nordstrom Zella Coastal Tie Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt Nope, we're still not over tie-dye yet. And what better way to wear the trend than with some cute loungewear like this sweatshirt? $35 (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set Nordstrom Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set Get ready to host your friends and family for outdoor gatherings with this pretty cheese board set. $36 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones Nordstrom Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones This is the time to grab these sleek and stylish Bluetooth headphones from Bose while they're on sale. $329 (REGULARLY $379) Buy Now

AFRM Zadie Semi Sheer Turtleneck Nordstrom AFRM Zadie Semi Sheer Turtleneck A Y2K-inspired mesh top to wear on its own with a bralette or underneath your favorite top or dress. $16 (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

Nordstrom Moonlight Dreamy Crop Pajama Pants Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Dreamy Crop Pajama Pants If you're tired of leggings, you might want to give a pair of these comfy pants a try. $29 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $49) Buy now

Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit Nordstrom Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit If ever there was a flattering maternity bathing suit, this is it. $48 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $68) Buy now

Ted Baker London Llolaa Piñata Print Camisole Nordstrom Ted Baker London Llolaa Piñata Print Camisole This fun, flirty, floral camisole from Ted Baker London was made from spring. $47 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $79) Buy now

Linea Paola Maci Wedge Nordstrom Linea Paola Maci Wedge A cross between a wedge and a sneaker, you can wear them with skinny jeans or a dress. Either way, you won't be taking these off anytime soon. $84 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $119) Buy now

Bony Levy 14K Two Bar Ring Nordstrom Bony Levy 14K Two Bar Ring Looking for a Mother's Day gift? This simple and elegant ring is for those who prefer understated style. Shop now to get it for 40% off the regular price. $177 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $295) Buy now

Cloud Aika Sneaker Nordstrom Cloud Aika Sneaker You can never have too many pairs of casual sneakers. $129 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $155) Buy now

AFRM Kayden Mesh Shirt Nordstrom AFRM Kayden Mesh Shirt Channel your inner Madonna circa 1984 in the Kayden Mesh Shirt from AFRM. $13 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $29) Buy now

Midnight Bakery Tie Dye Pajamas Nordstrom Midnight Bakery Tie Dye Pajamas Slip into a deep slumber with these comfy tie dye pajamas from Midnight Bakery. $42 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $56) Buy now

Söfft Marlyn Sandal Nordstrom Söfft Marlyn Sandal Shoe off your pedicure in these bold, buckled heels from Söfft. $72 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $120) Buy now

Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie Nordstrom Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie Cover yourself in cute this spring with a tie dye hoodie from Freshman. $21 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $35) Buy now

Tony Pons Siros Espadrille Wedge Sandal Nordstrom Tony Pons Siros Espadrille Wedge Sandal If you haven't gotten your espadrilles this season, shop now to get these for 39% off the regular price. $87 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $145) Buy now

Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings Nordstrom Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings These earrings can adds sparkle to Mother's Day is coming up. $25 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $70) Buy now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Kohl's Sale: Get Up to 30% Off

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $44

This Kate Spade Handbag is $158 Off at Amazon's Big Winter Sale