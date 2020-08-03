Shopping

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes From St. John, Marchesa, Chloe and More

By ETonline Staff
Two major sales are happening right now at Nordstrom. Shop the designer clearance section and save up to 70% on high-end apparel, shoes, accessories, and handbags for women and men. Plus, the department store just kicked off a surprise sale on their regular clearance section -- take up to 70% off women's, men's, shoes, accessories, kids and home categories.

Looking for designer goods? Save now on fashion's biggest designer brands, including Valentino, Chloé, Tom Ford, Cushnie and Stella McCartney. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great deal on the investment piece you've been eyeing. If you're not in the market for high-end items, the regular clearance section offers top brands like AG, Eloquii, Good American, Rag & Bone, Anthropologie Home, Canada Goose and so many more. Shipping and returns at Nordstrom are always free. 

In addition to these current sales, be sure to follow along as we prepare for the retailer's biggest sale event of the year -- the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The can't-miss shopping event will begin in August, with online previews starting on July 24. 

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead. 

Mixed Media Sheath Dress
St. John Evening
St. John Evening Mixed Media Sheath Dress
Nordstrom
Mixed Media Sheath Dress
St. John Evening

This St. John's cocktail dress features a crepe bodice and an above a knee-length pencil skirt with sequins. This dress is 60% off retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $1695

Laura Ankle Strap Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Laura Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Laura Ankle Strap Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
REGULARLY $134.95

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte

This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $495

Smocked Seersucker Duvet Cover & Sham Set
Nordstrom
Smocked Seersucker Duvet Cover & Sham Set
Nordstrom
Smocked Seersucker Duvet Cover & Sham Set
Nordstrom
REGULARLY $269 AND UP

Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Good American
Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Good American
REGULARLY $169

Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker
Stella McCartney x Adidas
Stella McCartney x Adidas Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker
Stella McCartney x Adidas
REGULARLY $325

Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Nordstrom
Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
REGULARLY $595

Sihame Mixed Dot Pleated Midi Skirt
Dries Van Notten
Sihame Mixed Dot Pleated Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Sihame Mixed Dot Pleated Midi Skirt
Dries Van Notten

Small, medium and large spots and dots mix it up on an airy Dries Von Notten midi skirt meticulously pleated for plenty of billowy movement and volume. This awesome skirt is 40% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $1055

Rylee Block Heel Bootie
Chloé
Chloe Rylee Block Heel Bootie
Nordstrom
Rylee Block Heel Bootie
Chloé
REGULARLY $870

Strapless Skinny Crop Jumpsuit
Cushnie
Cushnie Strapless Skinny Crop Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Strapless Skinny Crop Jumpsuit
Cushnie
REGULARLY $1,695

59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom
59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $279

 

