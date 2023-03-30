Nordstrom is making it a lot easier to refresh our wardrobes and home this spring. Just in time for the new season, the Nordstrom Spring Sale is offering deals on thousands of items up to 60% off. Whether you're looking for year-round essentials, discounts on beloved designer fashion brands, or cult-favorite skincare tools, this Nordstrom sale has you covered.

Shop the Nordstrom Sale

Now through April 11, you'll find deals on nearly everything you might be looking for to start the spring season off right. From trendy wardrobe staples and swimwear to home decor and electronics, Nordstrom's spring sale has it all. The retailer's most popular and best-selling brands, including Madewell, Dior, Tory Burch, AllSaints, Free People, and so much more are all marked down for a limited time.

There's no promo code required for this epic Nordstrom sale, which means all you have to do is find what you're looking for and add them to the cart. To save you some time and give you a head start, we did a little shopping for you. Ahead, shop the must-have items we're eyeing from the Nordstrom spring sale — all under $50.

