Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is Here! Shop All the Best Deals Under $50
Nordstrom is making it a lot easier to refresh our wardrobes and home this spring. Just in time for the new season, the Nordstrom Spring Sale is offering deals on thousands of items up to 60% off. Whether you're looking for year-round essentials, discounts on beloved designer fashion brands, or cult-favorite skincare tools, this Nordstrom sale has you covered.
Now through April 11, you'll find deals on nearly everything you might be looking for to start the spring season off right. From trendy wardrobe staples and swimwear to home decor and electronics, Nordstrom's spring sale has it all. The retailer's most popular and best-selling brands, including Madewell, Dior, Tory Burch, AllSaints, Free People, and so much more are all marked down for a limited time.
There's no promo code required for this epic Nordstrom sale, which means all you have to do is find what you're looking for and add them to the cart. To save you some time and give you a head start, we did a little shopping for you. Ahead, shop the must-have items we're eyeing from the Nordstrom spring sale — all under $50.
Levi's original jean jacket that just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons.
Get ready for summer with this mesmerizing camp shirt made from drapey woven fabric in a kaleidoscopic print.
The lightweight formula of this cult favorite Vitamin C serum delivers maximum brightness and hydration to the delicate skin of your face non-irritating, fast-acting ingredients. Save extra when you sign up for auto-deliveries for nonstop benefits.
Delivering sheer coverage with a shiny finish, Dior's nourishing, glossy lip oil protects and enhances the lips, bringing out their natural color.
Built from moisture-wicking fabric and fitted with a no-slip waistband, these stretchy, figure-sculpting leggings keep you cool as your workout warms up.
Elevate your cheese plates with a new serving board made of marble and mango wood.
A modern floral take on a cult classic, this candle from Boy Smells combines the scents of tulip, purple cassis and lilac.
Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.
Made from lightweight sustainably sourced cotton, this fringe-trimmed blanket brings extra sunshine to beach trips or any room in your home.
