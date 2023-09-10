Today, world No. 2 Novak Djokovic will take on world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open tennis final. Heading into this memorable match, Djokovic is looking for his fourth US Open title to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, the most by any tennis player in history.

Two years ago, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev met in the US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium — and Medvedev took his first and only Grand Slam title. At age 36, a win today would make Djokovic the oldest male US Open champion since Ken Rosewall in 1970.

What time is the Djokovic vs. Medvedev US Open final match?

The US Open Semifinal showdown between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev is set for Sunday, September 10, at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT).

How to watch Djokovic vs. Medvedev online

The 2023 US Open Tennis Championship schedule

To help you make the most out of your U.S. Open Tennis Championship viewing here is the remaining tournament schedule (all times EDT).

Sunday, September 10

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Women's Doubles - Final @ 1:00 p.m.

Men's - Final @ 4:00 p.m.

