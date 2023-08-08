'NYPD Blue' Child Star Austin Majors' Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for former child star Austin Majors has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner lists the cause of death for Majors -- full name Austin Setmajer-Raglin -- as "fentanyl toxicity." The actor was best known for his role as Theo Sipowicz, the son of Dennis Franz's protagonist, Detective Andy Sipowicz, on the long-running crime drama NYPD Blue.

Majors died on Feb. 11, his family announced viaTMZ. He was 27.

In a statement to the outlet, the late child star's family remembered him as a "loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in high school," the statement read. "He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."

Majors also had a voice role as a child actor in the animated film Treasure Planet, in addition to appearances on Hercules, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, American Dad and more.

Following the news of his death, Franz paid tribute to his on-screen son in a statement to ET.

"I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Austin's passing. Austin was always such a joy to have on the set, he brought smiles and happiness to everyone," the actor said.

"Some of my favorite scenes during the 12 years of NYPD Blue are with 'Sipowicz' and 'Theo,' he continued. "Every day that Austin worked I would greet him with a special song, 'It's Austin Majors' Day' sung to the tune of Howdy Doody Time."

Dennis Franz and Austin Majors on the set of 'NYPD Blue.' Getty Images

Franz, who starred on the show for its entirety, ended his note by sharing that although he didn't keep in touch with Majors after the young actor's seven seasons, he certainly left an impact.

"Although we haven't stayed in touch since the show ended in 2005, I will always remember him fondly," he said. "My love and condolences to his family."

