Offset and Quavo are paying tribute to Takeoff on the one-year anniversary of his death.

"The times we spent is priceless what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers," Offset wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white video of the trio performing together as Migos. "We influenced the world…I Love you Take you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!"

Takeoff -- whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball -- was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was 28.

Quavo, who was present at the time of the shooting, vowed to "never forget."

"Can’t forget it won’t Forget It NEVER Forget it 🚀♾️ I Remember!" he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the late star.

In addition to collaborating musically, the hip-hop group also shared close familial connections. Offset was only two years older than the close friend he regularly called his cousin, while Quavo is biologically Takeoff's uncle although he's only three years older.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

In September, Quavo joined forces with the Community Justice Action Fund to meet with members of Congress in Washington, DC, for a panel discussion on gun violence prevention.

"It could have been both of us gone. I look at this as, me being alive, I have to do this job and make sure everybody's aware that losing my nephew, you could be in the same position," he said in an interview with Good Morning America. "I think that all of us together is the key and we need help from [Capitol Hill]."

Quavo and his family -- including his sister, Titania Davenport, the mother of Takeoff -- have also launched The Rocket Foundation to honor Takeoff's legacy and support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

"The Rocket Foundation is linking up with Community Justice and our nation's leaders during the ALC (Annual Legislative Conference) to talk about what we need from policymakers to build safer futures for our communities," Quavo said. "Together, with solutions that come straight from my heart and our neighborhoods, we can tackle this violence head-on and save lives."

Migos officially disbanded following the release of their fourth and final studio album, Culture III, in 2021.

Following Takeoff's death, Quavo and Offset have frequently paid tribute to their late loved one.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

In April, Offset took to Instagram to reveal a massive back tattoo honoring Takeoff. The tattoo depicts the late rapper in space while wearing a tiger-print coat and a handful of chains around his neck. Offset, 31, kept the caption simple but sweet: "Love you 4L & after."

Meanwhile, Quavo released the heartbreaking single, "Without You," in January, just two months after Takeoff was killed.

The 32-year-old rapper shared how he's struggled since Takeoff's death in the emotional lyrics, rapping, "Tears rolling down my eyes. Can't tell you how many times I cried. Days ain't the same without you. I don't know if I'm the same without you. I wish I had a time machine just so you can take a ride with me. But I know it don't work that way and I'mma see you again someday."

The Georgia-born musician performed the single during the emotional In Memoriam segment at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, where he was joined by the gospel group Maverick City Music. After the moving performance, Quavo remained on stage holding Takeoff's chain to the sky well into the next segment as the curtain came down.

In June, Offset and Quavo reunited for a surprise performance to honor their late groupmate with a touching tribute during the BET Awards. It was particularly poignant after reports surfaced that the two had a falling out, and their relationship became more strained following Takeoff's death.

"Thank god for that moment. We did it for Take... And you know, when you put the three heads together, it's always gon' be cinematic. It's always gon' be the truth. It's always gon' be Godly," Offset later said of the performance on Instagram Live. Thank God for that moment. And like I said, RIP to Take. Y'all know how we coming about my brother. And we did it for Take. That's our legacy. Migos forever. The greatest group to ever do it."

