Offset Styling Daughter Kulture's Hair Is Too Cute for This World

Offset and baby Kulture are here to make your day!

On Sunday, the 1-year-old's mother, Cardi B, posted a truly precious clip on her Instagram account featuring the Migos member holding his daughter while gently styling her hair.

The baby girl wriggles and eats snacks as her dear old dad patiently works to get her bangs just right. Naturally Kulture, who celebrated first birthday last month, wants to be involved, continually grabbing for her dad as he works away on her hair, unfazed by his baby girl hands.

Cardi can be heard pondering if she left too much hair out of her daughter's ponytails as an episode of Dora the Explorer plays in the background. When he's done, Cardi offers her seal of approval on Kulture's "cute" look.

This touching video arrives roughly a week after Cardi postponed a concert in Indianapolis, Indiana due to a "threat" against the artist, according to law enforcement. She addressed the unfortunate news in a tweet, emphasizing that everyone's safety is the top priority.

"Dear Indiana people I'm so sorry for today," Cardi tweeted, along with a video from her rehearsal earlier that day. "I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show."

"Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now," she added. "My safety and your safety first."

