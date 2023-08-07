Offset Talks Sliding Into Jamie Lee Curtis' DMs: 'She's a Real One'

Offset is talking about his connection with his new Oscar-winning friend!

On Monday, the Migos rapper spoke to Good Morning America and revealed how he got Jamie Lee Curtis to appear in his latest music video for "Jealousy" featuring Cardi B.

"Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one," the 31-year-old rapper told GMA's Kelly L. Carter. "I DM'd Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, 'Yo, I got an idea. I would love to work with you.' So, she wrote me back so quick and was like, 'Yeah, I got you but you need to follow me.'"

"So we got each other's numbers, I told her the idea and she was ready to do it," he added.

Offset made sure to clarify that he got the Halloween star's cameo after her Oscar win.

The duo shocked fans when they appeared in a hilarious promotional video for the single. In the clip, Curtis plays the role of a news anchor interviewing Offset (who is channeling James Brown) and trying to get more information on his potential relationship "drama" with wife Cardi B.

“I mean, as a man, always being vulnerable is challenging, but sometimes you gotta be vulnerable … I don’t want to be fake.”@OffsetYRN talks to @KelleyLCarter about his new song with @iamcardib, how Jamie Lee Curtis ended up in his music video and life as a parent. pic.twitter.com/4Dz78WpCjC — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 7, 2023

Offset also opened up about working with his wife and their dynamic when it comes to collaborating.

"Me and her got great energy together," he said of Cardi, whom he's been married to since 2017. "Especially when it comes to work and we don't really put a lot of records out together, because we're very hard on each other about directions."

"Jealousy" is a single off of his upcoming solo project. While he hasn't revealed many details, Offset shared that the music is coming from a more vulnerable place.

"I mean, as a man, always being vulnerable is challenging, but sometimes you gotta be vulnerable," he said. "It's real. That's real talk. It's not fake. I don’t want to be fake, so I'm cool with laying down here and there."

Offset recently got candid about his relationship with his wife, and the post-and-delete tweet where he accused her of infidelity, and how his past transgressions in their relationship are always brought up by fans.

"All this time I didn't do nothing. It's like, 'Oh, he cheated, cheated, cheated.' But that s**t be unfair to me because I be working hard," he said on the Way Up With Yee podcast. "I haven't done anything. I support my wife… as soon as it's an argument, they just attack me."

He also claimed that critics "be trying to mess up my household."

"When I did do that, I was in a different space. I was young. I had just got married. I was getting a lot of money. Really it was communication," he said. "We had got married and our communication was good but it wasn't understanding my wants and needs and vice versa. Sometimes it feel like you bump heads when you're not communicating… I was drunk, I was on different s**t… I was making bad decisions and I was really realizing it was affecting my family… but all my growth, why you think she love me? All my growth, I done showed I'm not gonna do this. I'm a real one."

