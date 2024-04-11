O.J. Simpson: Who Are His Children Arnelle, Jason, Sydney and Justin?

O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday at age 76 following a battle with cancer. The former NFL star and controversial public figure left behind four adult children, who were by his side at the time of his death.

O.J., born Orenthal James Simpson, married his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, when he was 19 years old, in 1968. Together, the former couple welcomed three children -- daughter Arnelle, 55, son Jason, 53, and a daughter, Aaren, who died when she was just a year old after tragically drowning in the family's swimming pool.

O.J. met his second wife, Nicole Brown, while still married to Marguerite, in 1977. O.J. and Marguerite divorced in 1979, and he continued to date Nicole until they tied the knot in 1985. Together, they welcomed two children -- daughter Sydney, 38, and son Justin, 35. Nicole filed for divorce from O.J. in 1992.

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown with their children, Sydney and Justin, at the the Naked Gun Hollywood Premiere on March 16, 1994 in Hollywood, California. - Getty

O.J. first gained nationwide fame as a one of the greatest running backs in the history of the NFL -- where he played for the Buffalo Bills for 11 seasons, and briefly for the San Francisco 49ers. He later became an actor, appearing in the critically acclaimed TV series, Roots, and in films like The Klansman, The Towering Inferno, The Cassandra Crossing, Capricorn One, and in all three of the Naked Gun films.

However, his family was thrust into the public spotlight in 1994, when he was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman. His subsequent trial -- deemed the "Trial of the Century" at the time -- was an unprecedented media circus.

On Oct. 3, 1995, with more than 150 million viewers tuned in, O.J. was found not guilty of both murders. Though he was acquitted of criminal charges, O.J. was unanimously found liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Ron and battery against Nicole.

O.J. Simpson next to Johnnie Cochran in the so-called Trial of the Century in 1995. - POO/AFP via Getty Images

The remainder of O.J.'s life was filled with legal troubles, which found him in and out of court and jail. In 2017, he was released from prison after serving nine years for armed robbery.

In August 2017, Today spoke with O.J.'s best friend, Tom Scotto, after O.J. had been granted parole, and he revealed that the embattled former football player had kept in touch with all his kids throughout his time behind bars.

"[O.J] talks with all of his children, and that is a fact," Scotto told Today. "He wants to play golf, see his family, and hang out with his friends, the very few friends he has."

Learn more about O.J.'s surviving children below.

Arnelle Simpson, 55

O.J. Simpson and daughter Arnelle at a birthday celebration on June 20, 2007. - Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Born on Dec. 4, 1968, Arnelle is O.J.'s eldest daughter, and has been one of his most vocal supporters and defenders over the years, throughout his legal troubles -- although they had something of a strained relationship in recent years.

Arnelle was 25 when she testified in her father's murder case, serving as a witness in his defense. Arnelle stated that her father was "emotional" and "distraught" upon learning of Nicole's death, and publicly expressed her belief that he was innocent.

In 2017, when her father was up for parole, Arnelle spoke passionately about why he should be granted release, telling the parole board, "As a family, we recognize he's not the perfect man, but as a man and a father he has done his best to behave in a way that speaks to his overall nature and character."

Jason Simpson, 53

OJ Simpson and Marguerite Simpson with their children, Arnelle and Jason. - Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

While Jason has largely lived out of the public eye, he is perhaps one of the best-known of O.J.'s children among those who followed the murder trial. Instead of turning himself in to the police as he was ordered to do, O.J. led police on a car chase in the infamous white Ford Bronco -- driven by his friend and former teammate, Al Cowlings. It was Jason who tried to speak with O.J. upon his arrival at his home in Brentwood. However, O.J. was detained and handcuffed by police before Jason was able to reach his father.

In 2012, private detective William Dear penned a book, O.J. Is Innocent and I Can Prove It, in which he alleged that Jason may have been the real killer, and claimed that Jason had been diagnosed with intermittent rage disorder. However, none of Dear's claims have been legally verified, and no legal action has resulted from Dear's alleged evidence suggesting Jason's potential culpability.

In 2016, it was reported by the Los Angeles Times that Jason was working as a chef in Atlanta, Georgia, and he's reportedly been employed at multiple eateries in the city.

Sydney Simpson, 38

Born on Oct. 17, 1985, eight months after O.J. and Nicole got married, Sydney was only eight when her mother was killed, and was taken in and cared for largely by her aunt, Tanya Brown.

Sydney and her brother, Justin, moved to Florida in 2000. According to the Los Angeles Times, Sydney went to study at Boston University, and wound up earning her degree in Sociology in 2010.

She later moved back to St. Petersburg, Florida -- near her brother, yet again -- where she owns and manages multiple properties. She's largely refrained from a having a presence on social media, and appears to live a quiet life.

Justin Simpson, 35

O.J.'s youngest child, Justin was born on Aug. 8, 1989, and was only five at the time of the murders. Like Sydney, Justin was cared for by his aunt and grandparents during the legal firestorm in the years that followed.

While not much is known about Justin's childhood, he spoke with the Tampa Bay Times in 2016, and talked about working as a realtor for Coldwell Banker in St. Petersburg.

"It's a great place to live, why not St. Pete?" Justin told the publication at the time. "It's gorgeous here."

Like his sister, Justin has largely lived a quiet life and has a minimal social media presence.

O.J.'s family confirmed the news of his death on Thursday morning in a statement released on X (formerly Twitter).

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the statement read. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."

The family concluded their statement requesting "privacy and grace."

In February, O.J. denied he was on hospice in a post on social media.

"I'm not in any hospice, I don't know who put that out there," O.J. said, not acknowledging the cancer rumors. "I guess it's like the Donald say: 'Can't trust the media!'"

"In any event, I'm hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well!" he concluded his message. "Take care and have a good Super Bowl weekend!"

