Ole Henriksen Sale: Save 25% on Skincare Sitewide

Ole Henriksen is giving us a good reason to turn up the glow. The skincare brand has launched its Friends and Family Event for a limited time. With our special link, you can save 25% sitewide through Oct. 5 (everyone else gets 20%), while supplies last. No promo code is needed. The discount applies automatically at checkout.

Shop the beauty line's best-selling products such as the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer, PHAT Glow Facial and Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub -- a favorite of Halle Berry's. Be sure to also check out the regular sale section on the website for already reduced prices.

Receive free U.S. three-day shipping on orders over $50 and free two-day shipping on orders over $75. Returns are always free.

Get 25% off the entire Ole Henriksen store and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.

Banana Bright™ Vitamin C Serum Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen Banana Bright™ Vitamin C Serum Ole Henriksen This powerful anti-aging serum is packed with 15% vitamin C, 5% PHAs and hyaluronic acid for brighter, firmer and more hydrated skin. REGULARLY $65 $48.75 at Ole Henriksen

Sheer Transformation™ Perfecting Moisturizer Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen Sheer Transformation™ Perfecting Moisturizer Ole Henriksen Don't like a heavy moisturizer? Try this weightless oil-free cream with antioxidants that not only moisturizes, but it also smooths texture and boosts radiance. REGULARLY $40 $30 at Ole Henriksen

PHAT Glow Facial™ Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial™ Ole Henriksen Give yourself an at-home facial with this exfoliant that has PHAs to unveil plumper, fresher skin. REGULARLY $50 $37.50 at Ole Henriksen

Pore-Balance™ Facial Sauna Scrub Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance™ Facial Sauna Scrub Ole Henriksen This facial scrub warms up as you massage it onto the face to unclog pores, exfoliate and control surface oil. REGULARLY $28 $21 at Ole Henriksen

Glow2OH™ Dark Spot Toner Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen Glow2OH™ Dark Spot Toner Ole Henriksen A toner with glycolic and lactic acids and witch hazel water that helps reduce the look of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Gentle enough to use everyday. REGULARLY $29 $21.75 at Ole Henriksen

Wonderfeel Double Cleanser Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen Wonderfeel Double Cleanser Ole Henriksen Gently remove makeup and cleanse the skin all at once with this cold cream-inspired cleanser. Get a deeper discount on this on-sale item. REGULARLY $32 $17.25 at Ole Henriksen

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lancer Skincare Sale: Get 25% Off Sitewide on the Celeb-Favorite Brand

Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Luxury Beauty and Perfume Deals

41 Best Skincare, Hair and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35