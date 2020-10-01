Ole Henriksen Sale: Save 25% on Skincare Sitewide
Ole Henriksen is giving us a good reason to turn up the glow. The skincare brand has launched its Friends and Family Event for a limited time. With our special link, you can save 25% sitewide through Oct. 5 (everyone else gets 20%), while supplies last. No promo code is needed. The discount applies automatically at checkout.
Shop the beauty line's best-selling products such as the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer, PHAT Glow Facial and Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub -- a favorite of Halle Berry's. Be sure to also check out the regular sale section on the website for already reduced prices.
Receive free U.S. three-day shipping on orders over $50 and free two-day shipping on orders over $75. Returns are always free.
Get 25% off the entire Ole Henriksen store and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.
This powerful anti-aging serum is packed with 15% vitamin C, 5% PHAs and hyaluronic acid for brighter, firmer and more hydrated skin.
Don't like a heavy moisturizer? Try this weightless oil-free cream with antioxidants that not only moisturizes, but it also smooths texture and boosts radiance.
Give yourself an at-home facial with this exfoliant that has PHAs to unveil plumper, fresher skin.
This facial scrub warms up as you massage it onto the face to unclog pores, exfoliate and control surface oil.
A toner with glycolic and lactic acids and witch hazel water that helps reduce the look of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Gentle enough to use everyday.
Gently remove makeup and cleanse the skin all at once with this cold cream-inspired cleanser. Get a deeper discount on this on-sale item.
