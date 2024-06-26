It's official! Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are one step closer to being husband and wife.

Ahead of their Rhode Island wedding, the couple obtained their marriage license. In photos posted to McCaffrey and Culpo's Instagram accounts on Wednesday, the two could be seen signing the official papers while wearing all white -- until the post was shortly taken down.

"marriage license," Culpo, 32, wrote alongside a checkmark, memo and white heart emoji when she reshared the since-deleted post to her Instagram Story.

"🤍," McCaffrey, 28, simply captioned the post.

The first three of the five photos shared were in black and white. McCaffrey and Culpo held hands and beamed with happiness at what looks to be a courthouse. In the final two photos in color, they were outside on the steps of a yellow house, likely near Tiverton, Rhode Island, a location Culpo tagged in an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday.

Culpo stunned in a vintage bride style, wearing a white button-up short-sleeve top with a collared v-neck and a slim belt cinched at the waist. For her bottoms, she chose a long, flowy white skirt. In some photos, she accessorized with a headband and veil attachment partially covering her face. In others, she opted for a wide-brimmed hat with flower details. In one photo, she carried an Hermes Birkin bag. Her hair was pulled into a slicked back bun and she wore simple makeup and minimal jewelry.

McCaffrey was dressed in an off-white suit with a white shirt underneath. He paired the look with brown loafers and a watch.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in May 2019, and in April 2023, they got engaged. Since McCaffrey proposed, the two have been extensively planning their ceremony. On Monday, they jetted off to their wedding in a private plane.

"Let it begin 👰🏻‍♀️🤍🥹" Culpo captioned an Instagram post sharing a series of photos and videos of herself, her fiancé and their dog traveling to their nuptials in the state where she grew up.

In May, Culpo celebrated with a dreamy bridal shower in Malibu, California.

The gorgeous bridal shower included an elaborate flower wall, multiple cakes, a flower bar, and even more floral arrangements. The wedding will surely be just as beautiful.

