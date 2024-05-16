Olivia Rodrigo handled a wardrobe malfunction like a pro when her top nearly fell off mid-performance.

The 21-year-old singer was in the middle of belting out her Guts hit, "Love Is Embarrassing," when she noticed that her crop top had become completely unfastened in the back. Rodrigo kept right on singing like a pro, holding her shirt secure in the front as she caught the attention of one of her dancers for some help.

The show went on and Rodrigo adorably laughed as she delivered the lyric, "Embarrassing as hell."

Later, she addressed the wardrobe malfunction in a comment to the crowd.

"Sorry guys, almost flashed you there for a second," she cheerfully said. "We're OK now!"

See the moment below.

Rodrigo is currently in the midst of her Guts World Tour, performing in London, England, at the O2 Arena. She's scheduled to hit the stage again on Friday and Saturday before continuing on her trek through Europe.

Just last month, the star made a high profile surprise appearance as a guest during No Doubt's reunion set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Sporting mohawk buns and a shirt that read, "I Love ND," Rodrigo lent her support on the band's 2000 hit, "Bathwater."

Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo perform with No Doubt at Coachella 2024. - John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt

ET previously spoke with Rodrigo back in November as she was "very excited" to be gearing up for a busy year of touring.

"I feel like I wrote this album, Guts, with a tour in mind," she said at the time. "Lots of the songs, I kind of wrote them picturing me playing them in these bigger performance places. So it's gonna be really fun."

