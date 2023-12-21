Olivia Wilde Steps Out With Studio Head Bryn Mooser in Los Angeles

Olivia Wilde is out and about with someone new. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old actress and director stepped out with Bryn Mooser in Los Angeles.

Wilde and Mooser, the 44-year-old head of film production company XTR, dressed casually for their outing, with the former pairing a midi-length gray coat with her black outfit, and the latter opting for an all-black look.

The duo, who was photographed smiling as they waited for their car at a valet stand, go way back. Wilde directed the 2011 comedy short Free Hugs, which Mooser produced, and executive produced several short docs that he was involved in, including Body Team 12, which earned both of them News and Documentary Emmys.

BACKGRID

They're teaming up again for Wilde's feature documentary directorial debut -- the storied, star-filled history of one of the world’s most iconic 1970s music venues.

When Variety reported the upcoming project last year, Mooser, an Oscar nominee, told the outlet that he met Wilde when they worked together in Haiti in the wake of the 2010 earthquake.

"I started making films there, and she would always help out with them," Mooser, who founded the nonfiction studio in 2019, said. "I've been encouraging her to direct this doc for a long time."

As for Wilde's romantic life, she and Jason Sudeikis called off their years-long engagement in 2020. The former couple shares two kids, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7.

Two years later, a bitter custody dispute began, which was eventually settled in September 2023 when they agreed to joint custody and Sudeikis agreed to pay Wilde $27,500 in monthly child support along with 25 percent of her childcare costs.

Following her split from Sudeikis, Wilde entered into a relationship with Harry Styles, which came to an end in November 2022.

