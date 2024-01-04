Save 40% on the best running shoes for 2024 with the best deals from On Running.
Whether you want to change up your exercise routine or simply get moving more in 2024, January is the perfect time to hit the reset button. To help you kickstart those new year fitness goals, there's an On Running sneakers sale happening right now, and it includes 40% off some of the best running shoes for men and women.
On Running's Classics section is a treasure trove of shoes from previous seasons. To access the deals, making an account with your email address is free and simple. You'll then be able to save big on super cushioned and supportive sneakers for every run and activity.
When wearing these kicks on your next jog, expect soft landings and bouncy push-offs as if you were running on a fluffy cloud. On Running deals are rare as top-notch running shoes don't come cheap. Ahead, shop the best running shoe deals from On before your size sells out.
On Running Cloudstratus Sneakers
From a 5K to marathons, these performance shoes provide maximum cushioning on road runs.
On Running Cloudboom Echo Sneakers
The ultralight Cloudboom Echo combines a carbon Speedboard with an extreme rocker shape to give every step an extra powerful kick. Every element is engineered for performance.
On Running Cloudflyer 4 Sneakers
Get ready for supreme cushioning and premium comfort – plus, On Running's plushest tongue ever. With bigger, dual-density CloudTec, you'll feel supported as you run.
On Running Cloudeasy Sneakers (Women)
The On Women's Cloudeasy Sneaker combines sustainable style with all-day wearability. Get the perfect balance between fashion and function.
For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.
