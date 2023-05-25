Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching and warm weather is finally upon us, which means it’s time to step up your shoe game with sandals and comfy sneakers. Whether you’re looking for stylish walking shoes for men and women or a wedge sandal for running errands, Sorel's Memorial Day Sale is offering major deals on the brand's best-selling shoes.

Shop the Sorel Sale

Known for their winter boots that keep your feet warm, protected and dry like no other, Sorel also makes summer-ready shoes that are built to last. Sorel sneakers have been spotted on Jennifer Aniston, Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney and right now, you can save 25% on sneakers and sandals made with the brand's iconic waterproof, extra comfy designs.

When Oprah released her list of Favorite Things for 2020, Sorel's Kinetic Conquest Boots made the cut. That same hiker-inspired style can be found throughout Sorel's selection of discounted footwear. From the Kinetic Breakthru Acadia Boot with cushioning that goes for miles and miles to the Explorer Blitz Stride Sandal that has a traction sole made for exploring cities, Sorel shoes help you get through any season like a pro.

Sandal season is almost here, so now's a great time to stock up on summer's favorite shoe style. Ahead, shop our favorite sneaker and sandal deals from the Sorel Memorial Day Sale available now.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

