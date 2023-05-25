One of Oprah's Favorite Sneaker Brands Is Having A Memorial Day Sale: Save 25% On Shoes for Summer
Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching and warm weather is finally upon us, which means it’s time to step up your shoe game with sandals and comfy sneakers. Whether you’re looking for stylish walking shoes for men and women or a wedge sandal for running errands, Sorel's Memorial Day Sale is offering major deals on the brand's best-selling shoes.
Known for their winter boots that keep your feet warm, protected and dry like no other, Sorel also makes summer-ready shoes that are built to last. Sorel sneakers have been spotted on Jennifer Aniston, Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney and right now, you can save 25% on sneakers and sandals made with the brand's iconic waterproof, extra comfy designs.
When Oprah released her list of Favorite Things for 2020, Sorel's Kinetic Conquest Boots made the cut. That same hiker-inspired style can be found throughout Sorel's selection of discounted footwear. From the Kinetic Breakthru Acadia Boot with cushioning that goes for miles and miles to the Explorer Blitz Stride Sandal that has a traction sole made for exploring cities, Sorel shoes help you get through any season like a pro.
Sandal season is almost here, so now's a great time to stock up on summer's favorite shoe style. Ahead, shop our favorite sneaker and sandal deals from the Sorel Memorial Day Sale available now.
A stylish and comfortable sandal that is built to last, the wedge gives light lift while outsole rubber cupsole construction with iconic Sorel scallop & razor design enhances durability and traction.
Perfect for all-day wear, the molded wedge offers a foot-up on style points while the rubber outsole provides traction and durability.
The elevated Explorer is a sporty sandal that turns heads, redefines comfort, and provides the perfect amount of lift.
Always in motion, this Sorel sneaker features responsive Livelyfoam midsole and a highly breathable mesh upper. Lightweight chunky sole gives you support the whole day through.
Lightweight and waterproof, this ready-for-anything high-top features ultra responsive cushioning and a bold rubber sole.
A wedge for the ages, this '70s-inspired design has an EVA footbed and lace closure that provide unbeatable comfort while high-traction rubber sole provides stability.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
