Oprah Called These Beats Headphones 'the Best of the Best' — And They're 49% Off Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:39 AM PST, December 13, 2023

Amazon is taking $170 off the new Beats noise-cancelling headphones just in time for Christmas.

Christmas is less than two weeks away, so if you’re looking to have your gifts arrive before Christmas, the time to start shopping is now. Luckily, Amazon's holiday deals include tons of gifting inspiration — even from Oprah herself. 

Among Oprah's most-loved gifts are the new Beats Studio Pro headphones. Apple released the Beats Studio Pro in July and they made Oprah's Favorite Things List 2023. Just in time for Christmas, the noise-cancelling headphones are currently on sale for 49% off. 

“I love all things Beats. Some of us are over-the-head-headphone people, and if you know one of them, these are the best of the best,” Oprah said about the wireless headphones. The Beats Studio Pro regularly sell for $350, but they are marked down to $180 at Amazon and would make a great last-minute gift for anyone on your list.

Lightweight and comfortable, the new Beats headphones boast up to 40 hours of battery life with one charge. You can just put them on and enjoy a truly immersive listening experience thanks to personalized Spatial Audio, 360-degree dynamic head tracking and a custom acoustic platform. Featuring voice-targeting microphones to provide more adequate background noise filtration, the Beats Studio Pro are also perfect for taking calls.

You can choose to tune out the world with active noise-cancelling technology that adapts to your environment or use Transparency mode for a more natural experience. With up to 40 hours of playtime and support fast charging, the Beats Studio Pro can keep you going all day. Plus, the sleek design and plush leather cushions make these headphones one of the most attractive options on the market.

Get $170 off Beats' new flagship headphones in your pick of black, blue, brown or beige. Below, pick your favorite color and be sure to check out all of Amazon's holiday deals to save on more gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

Beats Studio Pro - Sandstone

Beats Studio Pro - Sandstone
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro - Sandstone

$350 $180

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro - Deep Brown

Beats Studio Pro - Deep Brown
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro - Deep Brown

$350 $180

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro - Navy

Beats Studio Pro - Navy
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro - Navy

$350 $180

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

