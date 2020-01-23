Oprah Winfrey is Team Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The 65-year-old industry titan has spoken out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent royal drama.

"I support them 1000 percent! That whole media story about how they were blindsided, that's just not true because everybody's known for months that this was happening," Winfrey told photographers with her pal, Gayle King, agreeing by her side. "To give up everything you've known in your whole life to say, 'I'm going to choose this new life and what I believe to be the truest vision for myself.' When a person has sat and thought about what is the best decision I'm going to make for my family and then he makes that decision, none of us have any right to say anything about that."

King vehemently agreed with Winfrey when she spoke with ET recently.

"I think that they made a decision that they think is best for them, and I know that I'm pulling for them 100 percent," King told ET. "And so it was tough to see her get so battered and beaten because, at the end of the day, these are two people who are in love, who just want to be a family together. And it's no diss on the queen. It's no diss on the U.K., none of that."

Winfrey attended the couple's 2018 royal wedding and King attended Meghan's 2019 baby shower in New York City.

After announcing their intention to step back as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan have come to an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family.

The queen previously released a statement saying the couple will lose their HRH titles and no longer carry out royal duties, including military engagements. They will also become financially independent.

