Shopping

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: Shop This Fashion Gift Guide

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
oprah favorite things 2020 fashion gifts
O Magazine

Oprah's Favorite Things are here and there are so many amazing fashion gift options! Oprah Winfrey has revealed this year's top picks for holiday gifting, and you can shop everything on her list on Amazon and directly on the brands' websites. This year's gift guide is filled with unique gifts for any family member and recipient on your Christmas and holiday shopping list.

The stylish media mogul has selected a variety of clothing and accessories. Treat yourself or loved ones to the Simone I. Smith hoop earrings, The Wrap Life headband and so many more of Oprah's fashion favorites to make the perfect gift. 

Her entire list for 2020 includes 72 gift items across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, electronics and kids' toys, ranging in prices from affordable buys to luxurious splurges. The brands featured include both big names and smaller lines to discover, and most of the items on Oprah's list are from Black-owned or Black-led businesses! Many celebrity brands are on the list, too, including Rihanna and Ayesha Curry. You're sure to find unique gifts for Christmas and the holidays for all the loved ones on your list.

Browse through Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 and shop fashion gifts below. 

Honeycomb Hoops
Simone I. Smith
Simone I. Smith Honeycomb Hoops
Amazon
Honeycomb Hoops
Simone I. Smith
These Simone I. Smith Honeycomb Hoops are a whopping 50% off the retail price and the #1 new jewelry item at Amazon. Get these trendy hoops while you can. Oprah agrees, as these are a few of her favorite things this year. Select the coupon to get an extra 20% off the sale price of $129.99. 
REGULARLY $260
Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari
Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace.
Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie
Giant Hoodies
Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie
Amazon
Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie
Giant Hoodies
Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie is the perfect trendy, comfy holiday gift.
Holiday Faves Trio
Mented Cosmetics
Mented Cosmetics Holiday Faves Trio
Amazon
Holiday Faves Trio
Mented Cosmetics
Mented Cosmetics creates makeup for all skin tones. This limited-edition holiday set comes with three nude lipsticks. Nude LaLa is Oprah's fave shade.
Turbanette
The Wrap Life
The Wrap Life Turbanette
Amazon
Turbanette
The Wrap Life
We love to gift the Wrap Life Turbanette as a stocking stuffer. It is made from stretchy, soft fabric and wears comfortably on the head while looking so stylish. 
Seamless High-Waisted Legging
Iconi
Iconi Seamless High-Waisted Legging
Amazon
Seamless High-Waisted Legging
Iconi
Your new favorite leggings are here. This pair by Iconi features a supportive waistband, moisture-wicking fabric and a seamless fit. It's squat-proof, too! It's such a great gift, be sure to grab a pair for yourself as well.
Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Paskho
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Amazon
Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Paskho
Loungewear is key right now. These super comfortable pants by Paskho have an elasticated waistband, drawcord, zipper pockets and banded cuffs. Select the coupon to get 20% off. 
REGULARLY $168
Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith
Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops
Amazon
Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith
We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Select the coupon to get 20% off. 
Tote Bag
rayo & honey
rayo and honey tote bag
Amazon
Tote Bag
rayo & honey
Handmade from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag designed by rayo & honey is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features Maya Angelou's inspirational quote. 
So Good Fluffy Slippers
Twelve AM Co.
Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers
Amazon
So Good Fluffy Slippers
Twelve AM Co.
Gift these luxurious faux fur slippers from Twelve AM Co. (Or reward yourself with this perfect present.) Feel free to wear them both indoors or out. 
'Tis The Season Huggie Set
Stella & Haas
Stella & Haas 'Tis The Season Huggie Set
Amazon
'Tis The Season Huggie Set
Stella & Haas
A gorgeous set of pearl huggie earrings by Stella & Haas. Select the coupon to get 20% off. 
REGULARLY $29.97

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Apple, UGG, 4K TVs, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & So Much More

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Are Here! Shop Oprah's Holiday Picks on Amazon

Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 Sale: Best Deals on Apple, 4K TVs, Samsung, Computers & More

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Sales: Best Deals at Walmart Amazon, Coach, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & More

Lululemon Is Slashing Prices During Their Cyber Monday Sale: The Best Deals on Leggings, Bras, Jackets & More

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Best Amazon Device Deals for Cyber Monday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Under $200

Cyber Monday Deals on Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your Christmas List

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Best Gift Ideas for Home, Fashion, Beauty, Babies, Men, Teens and More

Nordstrom Cyber Monday 2020 -- Best Deals on UGG, Nike, Adidas, Tory Burch, Hunter, Bony Levy and More

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals at Amazon Under $50

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals for Kids and Babies

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals at Amazon for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, Ugg, Tory Burch and More

Shop These Cookware and Kitchen Deals at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

The Best Holiday Gifts for Beauty Lovers at Amazon - OPI, Tarte & More

The Best Secret Santa Gifts

Best Holiday Gifts and Deals for Beauty Lovers

Macy's Cyber Monday 2020 Deals -- 20% Off Clothing, Shoes and More

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals at Sephora -- Up to 50% Off and Free Shipping

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals Under $200

Target Cyber Monday 2020: Shop the Best Deals on Apple Products, Kitchen Appliances & More

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands -- J.Lo x Coach, Fenty Beauty, SKIMS and More

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals for Under $100

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $50

Best Cyber Monday Deals for Men from Lululemon, Coach, Herschel, Madewell and More

Best Cyber Moday 2020 Deals for the Home at Amazon -- Echo Show 8, Le Creuset, Keurig & More

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $30