Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: Shop This Fashion Gift Guide
Oprah's Favorite Things are here and there are so many amazing fashion gift options! Oprah Winfrey has revealed this year's top picks for holiday gifting, and you can shop everything on her list on Amazon and directly on the brands' websites. This year's gift guide is filled with unique gifts for any family member and recipient on your Christmas and holiday shopping list.
The stylish media mogul has selected a variety of clothing and accessories. Treat yourself or loved ones to the Simone I. Smith hoop earrings, The Wrap Life headband and so many more of Oprah's fashion favorites to make the perfect gift.
Her entire list for 2020 includes 72 gift items across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, electronics and kids' toys, ranging in prices from affordable buys to luxurious splurges. The brands featured include both big names and smaller lines to discover, and most of the items on Oprah's list are from Black-owned or Black-led businesses! Many celebrity brands are on the list, too, including Rihanna and Ayesha Curry. You're sure to find unique gifts for Christmas and the holidays for all the loved ones on your list.
Browse through Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 and shop fashion gifts below.
