It's not every day that you find cult-favorite, luxury hair care products on sale—let alone ones with quite the celebrity fan base. Cyber Monday brings end-of-year sales to help you restock your beauty routine for the new year. Now through Monday, November 28, Oribe is hosting its Cyber Monday Sale, which is offering 20% off every single one of the brand's best-selling products sitewide.

Shop 20% Off Oribe

If you've been hoping to get your hands on some of Oribe's popular, luxury hair care treatments, you'll want to do yourself (and your hair) a serious favor and shop the epic Oribe Cyber Monday sale. You don't need a promo code to unlock these deals. Whether you are already in love with Oribe's hair care essentials or you've been wanting to try Meghan Markle's favorite hair product, now's the time to shop the beloved beauty brand.

Among the fan-favorites marked down in this Oribe sale is the Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo, which doubles as a rejuvenating cleanser. For full-on glamorous hair, we recommend the Dry Texturizing Spray that leaves customers with just-styled hair for days.

With 20% off, it's impossible not to add this celebrity-backed brand to your carts ASAP. We've rounded up a few of the best beauty deals from the rare Oribe sale to shop before it's too late.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 23 Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Deals 2022

Shop the Best Deals from Violet Grey's Black Friday Sale

Space NK's Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 Is On Sale for 25% Right Now

Save 20% on ILIA Beauty’s Cult-Favorite Products This Weekend Only

Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Advent Calendar Is On Sale for 25% Off

Fenty Beauty Sale: Save 25% On Rihanna's Must-Have Makeup & Skincare

Ulta Early Black Friday Deals 2022: Save Up to 50% On NuFace and Foreo

The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season

27 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Count Down to the Holidays