It's not every day that you find cult-favorite, luxury hair care products on sale—let alone ones with quite the celebrity fan base. The start of fall brings end-of-year sales to help you restock your beauty routine for the new season. Now through Monday, October 10, Oribe is hosting its Obsession Week, which is offering 20% off every single one of its best-selling products sitewide.

Shop the Oribe Sale

If you've been hoping to get your hands on some of Oribe's popular, luxury hair care treatments, you'll want to do yourself (and your hair) a serious favor and shop the epic Oribe Obsession Week sale. You don't need a promo code to unlock these deals. Whether you are already in love with Oribe's hair care essentials or you've been wanting to try Meghan Markle's favorite hair product, now's the time to shop the beloved beauty brand.

Among the fan-favorites marked down in this Oribe sale is the Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo, which doubles as a rejuvenating cleanser. For full-on glamorous hair, we recommend the Dry Texturizing Spray that leaves customers with just-styled hair for days.

With 20% off, it's impossible not to add this celebrity-backed brand to your carts ASAP. We've rounded up a few of the best beauty deals from the rare Oribe sale to shop before it's too late.

