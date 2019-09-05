Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry are ‘Shooting’ for Kids

Orlando Bloom is looking to expand his brood!

The 42-year-old actor has an 8-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, but would like to have more kids with fiancee Katy Perry. "We are shooting for that," he revealed to Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s Howard 100. "It's like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life."

Bloom and Perry, 34, are planning to wed some time next year, and the Carnival Row star addressed rumors that they're looking to tie the knot at Disneyland. "That would be a very good option," he admitted. "[Katy] loves Disneyland more than anything else."

While the A-list pair plan to keep most of the details of their nuptials private, they've already started crafting their star-studded guest list. Bloom also joked that he had a role for Stern. "Wait, you could marry us," Bloom mused. "I’m on the phone right after this -- 'Katy, Howard Stern is marrying us!'"

Bloom also opened up to Stern about having crushes on several of his high-profile co-stars through the years, including his Pirates of the Caribbean love interest, Keira Knightley, and his Elizabethtown co-star, Kirsten Dunst.

Bloom said he was always "way to shy" to ever act on these crushes. "I never s**t where I eat," he insisted. "I'm not saying I haven't fallen in love."

In addition to opening up on Stern's show, Bloom appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and talked about the one healthy habit that brought him and Perry together. The two take a shot glass of apple cider vinegar each day and swear "it's very, very good for your system."

"When I first met Katy, on one of our first dates, ...we both had bottles of apple cider vinegar," he recalled, noting it was meant to be. "...This is it!"

Bloom can't stop gushing over his lady love this week! On Thursday's CBS This Morning, he teased that she could make a cameo on his Amazon Prime series, Carnival Row. "She would be fantastic," he exclaimed. "She can be an amazing fairy."

At the Hollywood premiere of the show, Bloom revealed to ET the sweet gesture he and Perry do for one another. "We have a black board and we write messages of love," he shared.

Here's more with the happy couple:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Orlando Bloom Says He and 'Remarkable' Fiancee Katy Perry Won't Get Divorced

Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom Has 'Mad Respect' for Ariana Grande After She Secretly Paid for Their Meal

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Planning a Fall Wedding -- and Taylor Swift Could Be on the Guest List!

Related Gallery