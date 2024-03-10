Gone but not forgotten. The 2024 Oscars took time during the show's gala ceremony to honor some of the beloved entertainment icons who died over the last year.

Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo Bocelli were joined by interpretive dancers for a touching "In Memoriam" segment that featured a video montage of late Hollywood icons.

As tradition, this year's In Memoriam honored a multitude of actors, actresses, filmmakers and entertainers who were part of the Academy, won Oscars or were nominated during their illustrious careers.

The segment honored Harry Belafonte -- who died April 25, 2023, at 96 -- as well as Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens, who died July 30, 2023, and legendary Emmy-winning writer, producer and TV creator Norman Lear, who died Dec. 6, 2023 at the age of 101.

The segment also recalled the lives and legacies of talented stars such as Friends star Matthew Perry, Melinda Dillon, Norman Jewison, Piper Laurie, Ryan O’Neal, Julian Sands, Carl Weathers, Treat Williams and Burt Young.

Andre Braugher, Tom Wilkinson, Richard Roundtree and many others were also honored with clips from some of their most memorable performances during the special segment. Even some stars who have died recently, such as comedian Richard Lewis, were remembered in the tribute.

The Academy also honored all the stars who we've lost over the past year in an In Memoriam tribute on their website.

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC.

