As much as we love costume jewelry for jazzing up a plain outfit on a budget, there's nothing quite like the real deal. High-quality jewelry is well worth the investment, and Blue Nile is one of the internet's top destinations for shopping dazzling diamonds, durable chains and genuine statement pieces that you'll cherish for years to come.

Right now through Sunday, July 30, Blue Nile's Anniversary Sale is offering 15% off engagement ring settings, up to 40% off jewelry, and complimentary expedited shipping to help you secure the jewelry piece of your dreams.

Shop the Blue Nile Sale

This summer, we're looking to our favorite celebrities to inspire our jewelry shopping. If you're in the market for the perfect engagement ring, Jennifer Lawrence's emerald-cut diamond is a timeless classic, while Jennifer Lopez's green stone is giving unexpected glamour.

Blue Nile also carries plenty of fashion jewelry — make a statement with a bold earring like Keke Palmer, or keep things simple with stacked silver rings à la Meghan Markle. We also don't see the "clean girl" aesthetic going anywhere anytime soon, and Blue Nile has an array of Hailey Bieber-approved gold hoops that really nail the look.

Below, shop some of our favorite celebrity jewelry trends from Blue Nile.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex has an affinity for modern styles. She loves a structured pantsuit, sleek dress or jeans and white top combo. Stacks of slim silver rings elevate her look without distracting from simple silhouettes.

Hailey Bieber

One of TikTok's favorite inspirations for the "clean girl aesthetic, Bieber is almost always pairing her go-to slicked-back bun with a pair of chunky gold hoops.

Jennifer Lawrence

Thanks to 2023's Lawrenaissance, we've been blessed with so many red carpet appearances and street style moments from the beloved actress. Her emerald-cut diamond engagement ring is the perfect complement to her elegant ensembles.

Keke Palmer

The Internet's sweetheart Keke Palmer always knows how to stand out from the crowd, and her love for statement earrings reflect her larger-than-life personality.

Jennifer Lopez

The second time seems to be the charm for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — the pair just celebrated their first anniversary as husband and wife after a failed engagement in the early 2000s. We won't say her lucky green engagement ring is their reason for success, but it's quite a coincidence.



