Ozzy Osbourne has called out Kanye "Ye" West after the rapper reportedly sampled one of his songs without permission.

The legendary rocker took to his official Instagram page on Friday, claiming that he previously denied a request from West to sample a performance of the Black Sabbath track "War Pig," but West used it anyway.

"@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," Osbourne wrote. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

West drew widespread criticism and condemnation beginning in October 2022 for making several antisemitic remarks, including his alleged plan to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

The rapper's comments led to his Instagram account being restricted and the post in question being deleted. Similarly, the rapper and fashion mogul's tweets were removed from Twitter (now X) due to a violation of the platform's policies.

The antisemitic posts came on the heels of West's controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts, which he debuted at Paris Fashion Week earlier that month.

Companies including Adidas, GAP, Balenciaga and fashion magazine Vogue cut ties with him and CAA dropped him as a client.

The rapper issued a mea culpa on Instagram in December 2023, ahead of the release of his Vultures collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign. The album was set to be released on Friday, after several delays, however, it has yet to appear on streaming platforms. There was a new single from the project, titled "Talking / Once Again," released on Friday, which features West's daughter, North West.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions," West's December statement read in Hebrew, via Google Translate. "It was not my intention to offend or disrespect."

The comment went on, "I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

On the Vultures title track, released in November 2023, which also features Lil Durk and Bump J, West appeared to reference the fallout from his remarks with the lyric, "How I'm antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch."

