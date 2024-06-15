The Florida Panthers are just one win away from the first Stanley Cup championship in team history. Tonight, Game 4 of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals could be the last. The Oilers will need to complete a 3-0 comeback done only four times in NHL playoff history. Puck-drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Florida withstood a late Edmonton rally to win 4-3 on the road in Game 3. With a commanding 3-0 series lead, Florida's now in position to post the first finals sweep since the Detroit Red Wings crushed the Washington Capitals in 1998. Keep reading to learn how and when to watch the Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers tonight, including the full Stanley Cup Final schedule and best Game 4 livestream options.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals will air live on ABC. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is with Sling TV or any of the live TV streaming services we've detailed below.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream all of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to $22.50 per month. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

Fubo’s Pro Plan offers 199 channels, including ABC and ESPN Deportes to watch every Stanley Cup Final game. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of DVR and is currently offering a seven-day free trial. Grab the free trial today to watch tonight's Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers game at no cost.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and ESPN Deportes, along with over 90 other channels. Stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Final or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

Along with airing on ABC, the Stanley Cup Finals will be telecast simultaneously on ESPN+. For access to thousands of live events, original studio shows, and acclaimed series, an ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. ESPN+ also offers a bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

What time is the Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 4?

Game 4 of the Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Stanley Cup Final will be played on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final on tonight?

Every game of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final will air exclusively on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (for those who speak Spanish).

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals schedule to catch every Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers matchup.

GAME 1: Oilers at Panthers, Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 2: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 3: Panthers at Oilers, Thursday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Panthers at Oilers, Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 5: Oilers at Panthers, Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

GAME 6: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

GAME 7: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

* = If necessary

