Whether you’re packing up to head back to school, preparing for a work trip, or already planning your winter break, now is an excellent time to upgrade your luggage. Sustainable travel brand Paravel is hosting its biggest sale of the summer to make packing for your next journey a breeze.

Now through Wednesday, September 6 the Paravel Labor Day Sale is offering up to 40% off luggage and travel accessories. From carry-on suitcases and checked luggage to duffles, best-selling tote bags, belt bags and even passport cases, Paravel is majorly discounting everything you'd need to explore the world.

Shop the Paravel Sale

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

High-quality suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to snag a deal on luggage with all the bells and whistles. Ahead, shop the best Labor Day luggage deals on suitcases, totes and duffles from the Paravel sale before your next trip.

Aviator Carry-On Paravel Aviator Carry-On Meet the world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on, perfectly sized for long weekend trips. The Aviator Carry-On is crafted of sustainably-sourced materials including recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather. $395 $295 Shop Now

Cabana Pet Carrier Set Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier Set Now your four-legged friends can travel as well as you do. Combine the Cabana Pet Carrier with Paravel's Aviator carry-on and take your furry companion wherever you go—comfortably, safely and smoothly. $690 $570 Shop Now

Large Cabana Tote Paravel Large Cabana Tote The best-selling Cabana tote has sold out seven times since it launched in 2016. The Large is not only spacious, but the colorful stripes, durable materials, plus the option to monogram are also hard to resist. $185 $130 Shop Now

Cabana Pet Carrier Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier Paravel took its original Cabana Tote, resized it, and made it super comfortable for your most precious and furriest friend. $295 $190 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

