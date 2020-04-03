Paravel Sale: Enjoy 20% Off on Chic Luggage, Totes and More
Travel accessories brand Paravel is having a sitewide sale! Paravel is offering 20% off with the discount automatically applying at checkout through April 8.
The brand has been previously featured on Oprah's Favorite Things and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. Paravel's lineup of chic, luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes (which you can personalize with embroidered or painted monograms) are staples for stylish women who equally love weekend trips and long-distance getaways.
Although most of us are currently pausing on any traveling, now's the time to score deals on Paravel accessories you've been eyeing to use for a future trip.
Paravel is donating 15% of proceeds to Direct Relief's COVID-19 fund. Additionally, 30% of proceeds from sales of the Cabana Tote and Cabana Strap (the two items not included in the 20% off sale) will also benefit Direct Relief.
Shop ET Style's top picks from Paravel.
Perfect as a weekend getaway bag or long-distance travel carry-on, the popular canvas Weekender is roomy enough to fit all your essentials. The design features trolley leather straps, detachable shoulder strap and deep interior pockets.
A sleek, small everyday leather bag with two interchangeable straps and four personalities -- wear as a classic crossbody, sling over the shoulder for effortless flair, wrap around the waist as a trendy belt bag or hold like a clutch.
This gorgeous carry-on wheeled luggage boasts a durable recycled polycarbonate exterior, recycled aluminum handle, vegan leather trims, recycled zippers and lining made from post-consumer plastic water bottles. It comes with a 5-year warranty and TSA-approved lock.
A duffle bag that's ultra lightweight? Yes, please! The Main Line, designed in Paravel's signature canvas-and-leather style, comes with a shoulder strap, two interior zip pockets and lockable zipper.
A take-with-you-anywhere mini nylon backpack made from 10 recycled plastic water bottles with enhanced functionality -- it can fold up flat into a tiny pouch for easy storage.
A chic semi-clear, on-the-go vanity case that can carry your favorite beauty products. Plus, you can see exactly where everything is in the travel essential.
A stylish super lightweight daytime tote that'll carry a 15-inch laptop, makeup bag, phone, wallet and keys.
Packing will be easier than ever with these cubes that keep your clothes, accessories and toiletries organized and neat in the suitcase. You can also use them at home to store inside drawers and closet.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
