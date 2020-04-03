Paravel Sale: Enjoy 20% Off on Chic Luggage, Totes and More

Travel accessories brand Paravel is having a sitewide sale! Paravel is offering 20% off with the discount automatically applying at checkout through April 8.

The brand has been previously featured on Oprah's Favorite Things and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. Paravel's lineup of chic, luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes (which you can personalize with embroidered or painted monograms) are staples for stylish women who equally love weekend trips and long-distance getaways.

Although most of us are currently pausing on any traveling, now's the time to score deals on Paravel accessories you've been eyeing to use for a future trip.

Paravel is donating 15% of proceeds to Direct Relief's COVID-19 fund. Additionally, 30% of proceeds from sales of the Cabana Tote and Cabana Strap (the two items not included in the 20% off sale) will also benefit Direct Relief.

Shop ET Style's top picks from Paravel.

Weekender Paravel Paravel Weekender Paravel Perfect as a weekend getaway bag or long-distance travel carry-on, the popular canvas Weekender is roomy enough to fit all your essentials. The design features trolley leather straps, detachable shoulder strap and deep interior pockets. REGULARLY $295 $236 at Paravel

Doubletake Paravel Paravel Doubletake Paravel A sleek, small everyday leather bag with two interchangeable straps and four personalities -- wear as a classic crossbody, sling over the shoulder for effortless flair, wrap around the waist as a trendy belt bag or hold like a clutch. REGULARLY $205 $164 at Paravel

Aviator Carry-On Plus Paravel Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus Paravel This gorgeous carry-on wheeled luggage boasts a durable recycled polycarbonate exterior, recycled aluminum handle, vegan leather trims, recycled zippers and lining made from post-consumer plastic water bottles. It comes with a 5-year warranty and TSA-approved lock. REGULARLY $275 $220 at Paravel

Main Line Duffle Paravel Paravel Main Line Duffle Paravel A duffle bag that's ultra lightweight? Yes, please! The Main Line, designed in Paravel's signature canvas-and-leather style, comes with a shoulder strap, two interior zip pockets and lockable zipper. REGULARLY $285 $228 at Paravel

Mini Fold-Up Backpack Paravel Paravel Mini Fold-Up Backpack Paravel A take-with-you-anywhere mini nylon backpack made from 10 recycled plastic water bottles with enhanced functionality -- it can fold up flat into a tiny pouch for easy storage. REGULARLY $45 $36 at Paravel

See-All Vanity Case Paravel Paravel See-All Vanity Case Paravel A chic semi-clear, on-the-go vanity case that can carry your favorite beauty products. Plus, you can see exactly where everything is in the travel essential. REGULARLY $95 $76 at Paravel

Pacific Tote Paravel Paravel Pacific Tote Paravel A stylish super lightweight daytime tote that'll carry a 15-inch laptop, makeup bag, phone, wallet and keys. REGULARLY $275 $220 at Paravel

Packing Cube Quad Paravel Paravel Packing Cube Quad Paravel Packing will be easier than ever with these cubes that keep your clothes, accessories and toiletries organized and neat in the suitcase. You can also use them at home to store inside drawers and closet. REGULARLY $65 $52 at Paravel

