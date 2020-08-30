Paravel Sale: Take 50% Off Luggage, Handbag and Duffle Select Styles
Travel accessories brand Paravel is having a sitewide sale! Paravel is offering 50% off select travel accessory items like duffels, luggage, handbags and more.
The brand has been previously featured on Oprah's Favorite Things and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. Paravel's lineup of chic, luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes (which you can personalize with embroidered or painted monograms) are staples for stylish women who equally love weekend trips and long-distance getaways.
Although most of us are currently pausing on any airline traveling, now's the time to score deals on Paravel travel accessories you've been eyeing to use for a future trip.
This Paravel Main Line Duffle Derby Black is ultralight and roomy for long trips and long weekends.
The Paravel Weekender Derby Black is the cult favorite from this brand.
This Paravel Crossbody Capsule Domino Black is made with a unique crush proof canister design.
Carry all your essentials in this cute and comfy water-resistant backpack.
A take-with-you-anywhere mini nylon backpack made from 10 recycled plastic water bottles with enhanced functionality -- it can fold up flat into a tiny pouch for easy storage.
A chic semi-clear, on-the-go vanity case that can carry your favorite beauty products. Plus, you can see exactly where everything is in the travel essential.
Packing will be easier than ever with these cubes that keep your clothes, accessories and toiletries organized and neat in the suitcase. You can also use them at home to store inside drawers and closet.
This gorgeous carry-on wheeled luggage boasts a durable recycled polycarbonate exterior, recycled aluminum handle, vegan leather trims, recycled zippers and lining made from post-consumer plastic water bottles. It comes with a 5-year warranty and TSA-approved lock.
A duffle bag that's ultra lightweight? Yes, please! The Main Line, designed in Paravel's signature canvas-and-leather style, comes with a shoulder strap, two interior zip pockets and lockable zipper.
Perfect as a weekend getaway bag or long-distance travel carry-on, the popular canvas Weekender is roomy enough to fit all your essentials. The design features trolley leather straps, detachable shoulder strap and deep interior pockets.
