Paravel Sale: Take 50% Off Luggage, Handbag and Duffle Select Styles

By Amy Lee‍
Travel accessories brand Paravel is having a sitewide sale! Paravel is offering 50% off select travel accessory items like duffels, luggage, handbags and more. 

The brand has been previously featured on Oprah's Favorite Things and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. Paravel's lineup of chic, luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes (which you can personalize with embroidered or painted monograms) are staples for stylish women who equally love weekend trips and long-distance getaways.

Although most of us are currently pausing on any airline traveling, now's the time to score deals on Paravel travel accessories you've been eyeing to use for a future trip.

Shop ET Style's top picks from Paravel.

Main Line Duffle Derby Black
Paravel
Paravel Main Line Duffle Derby Black
Paravel
Main Line Duffle Derby Black
Paravel

This Paravel Main Line Duffle Derby Black is ultralight and roomy for long trips and long weekends.

ORIGINALLY $284

Weekender Derby Black
Paravel
Paravel Weekender Derby Black
Paravel
Weekender Derby Black
Paravel

The Paravel Weekender Derby Black is the cult favorite from this brand.

ORIGINALLY $295

Crossbody Capsule Domino Black
Paravel
Paravel Crossbody Capsule Domino Black
Paravel
Crossbody Capsule Domino Black
Paravel

This Paravel Crossbody Capsule Domino Black is made with a unique crush proof canister design.

ORIGINALLY $265

Scooter Backpack
Paravel
Paravel Scooter Backpack
Paravel
Scooter Backpack
Paravel

Carry all your essentials in this cute and comfy water-resistant backpack. 

ORIGINALLY $196

Mini Fold-Up Backpack
Paravel
Paravel Mini Fold-Up Backpack
Paravel
Mini Fold-Up Backpack
Paravel

A take-with-you-anywhere mini nylon backpack made from 10 recycled plastic water bottles with enhanced functionality -- it can fold up flat into a tiny pouch for easy storage. 

See-All Vanity Case
Paravel
Paravel See-All Vanity Case
Paravel
See-All Vanity Case
Paravel

A chic semi-clear, on-the-go vanity case that can carry your favorite beauty products. Plus, you can see exactly where everything is in the travel essential.

Packing Cube Quad
Paravel
Paravel Packing Cube Quad
Paravel
Packing Cube Quad
Paravel

Packing will be easier than ever with these cubes that keep your clothes, accessories and toiletries organized and neat in the suitcase. You can also use them at home to store inside drawers and closet. 

Aviator Carry-On Plus
Paravel
Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus
Paravel
Aviator Carry-On Plus
Paravel

This gorgeous carry-on wheeled luggage boasts a durable recycled polycarbonate exterior, recycled aluminum handle, vegan leather trims, recycled zippers and lining made from post-consumer plastic water bottles. It comes with a 5-year warranty and TSA-approved lock. 

Main Line Duffle
Paravel
Paravel Main Line Duffel
Paravel
Main Line Duffle
Paravel

A duffle bag that's ultra lightweight? Yes, please! The Main Line, designed in Paravel's signature canvas-and-leather style, comes with a shoulder strap, two interior zip pockets and lockable zipper.

Weekender
Paravel
Paravel Weekender
Paravel
Weekender
Paravel

Perfect as a weekend getaway bag or long-distance travel carry-on, the popular canvas Weekender is roomy enough to fit all your essentials. The design features trolley leather straps, detachable shoulder strap and deep interior pockets. 

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

