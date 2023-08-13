Whether you’re packing up to head back to school or are preparing for a work trip, now is an excellent time to upgrade your luggage. Sustainable travel brand Paravel is hosting its biggest sale of the summer to make packing for your next journey a breeze.

Now through Monday, August 14, the Paravel Ultimate Summer Sale is offering 25% off sitewide with the code SUNNY at checkout. From carry-on suitcases and checked luggage to duffles, best-selling tote bags, belt bags and even passport cases, Paravel is discounting everything you'd need to explore the world.

Shop the Paravel Sale

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

High-quality suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to snag a deal on luggage with all the bells and whistles. Ahead, shop the best early Labor Day deals on luggage, totes and duffles from the Paravel summer sale before the deals are gone after tomorrow.

Medium Cabana Tote Paravel Medium Cabana Tote The best-selling Cabana tote has sold out seven times since it launched in 2016. It's surprisingly spacious and the colorful stripes, durable materials, plus the option to monogram are hard to resist. $175 $131 WITH CODE SUNNY Shop Now

Aviator Carry-On Paravel Aviator Carry-On Meet the world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on, perfectly sized for long weekend trips. The Aviator Carry-On is crafted of sustainably-sourced materials including recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather. $395 $296 WITH CODE SUNNY Shop Now

Aviator Carry-On Plus Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus For a week’s worth of adventures, the Aviator Carry-On Plus fits 4-7 days worth of clothes and 2-4 pairs of shoes. $425 $319 WITH CODE SUNNY Shop Now

Weekender Paravel Weekender A cult favorite, Paravel's durable Weekender is perfect for short trips or as a companion to your suitcase, featuring smart straps that slip over the handles of your luggage. $295 $221 WITH CODE SUNNY Shop Now

Grand Tour Duffle Paravel Grand Tour Duffle Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle looks sharp and is endlessly functional. It does does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. $335 $251 WITH CODE SUNNY Shop Now

Best Deals on Paravel Luggage Sets

Aviator Set Plus Paravel Aviator Set Plus Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. $900 $675 WITH CODE SUNNY Shop Now

Pacific Tote Set Plus Paravel Pacific Tote Set Plus A perfect set for everyday travel, from long weekends to work trips. The tote and carry-on fit a combined 6 days worth of clothes, 2 pairs of shoes and a wash kit. $720 $540 WITH CODE SUNNY Shop Now

Cabana Pet Carrier Set Plus Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier Set Plus Now your four-legged friends can travel as well as you do. Combine the Cabana Pet Carrier with Paravel's Aviator carry-on and take your furry companion wherever you go—comfortably, safely and smoothly. $720 $540 WITH CODE SUNNY Shop Now

Grand Tour Set Plus Paravel Grand Tour Set Plus Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. Made of durable, spill-proof EcoCraft Canvas, it looks sharp and is endlessly functional. $760 $570 WITH CODE SUNNY Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus Paravel Weekender Set Plus Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus. $720 $540 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

