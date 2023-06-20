Whether you’re booking a White Lotus-inspired European getaway or preparing for a summer road trip, now is an excellent time to upgrade your luggage. To help make packing for jet-setting season a breeze, Paravel kicked off a Summer Solstice Sale with sitewide deals on stylish luggage.

For a limited time, Paravel is discounting its entire range of carry-ons, large spinners, duffels, and weekender bags. Every piece of sustainable and high-quality luggage is 15% off with the code SOLSTICE15 at checkout.

Shop the Paravel Sale

Paravel is a sustainable travel brand dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

Aviator Carry-On Paravel Aviator Carry-On Meet the world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on, perfectly sized for long weekend trips. The Aviator Carry-On is crafted of sustainably-sourced materials including recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather. $395 $335 WITH CODE SOLSTICE15 Shop Now

Aviator Carry-On Plus Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus For a week’s worth of adventures, the Aviator Carry-On Plus fits 4-7 days worth of clothes and 2-4 pairs of shoes. $425 $361 WITH CODE SOLSTICE15 Shop Now

Suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to invest in luggage bundles that have packing essentials in multiple sizes for any kind of trip. Ahead, shop the best deals on luggage sets from Paravel's sale in time for your summer vacation.

Aviator Set Plus Paravel Aviator Set Plus Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. $900 $765 WITH CODE SOLSTICE15 Shop Now

Pacific Tote Set Plus Paravel Pacific Tote Set Plus A perfect set for everyday travel, from long weekends to work trips. The tote and carry-on fit a combined 6 days worth of clothes, 2 pairs of shoes and a wash kit. $720 $612 WITH CODE SOLSTICE15 Shop Now

Cabana Pet Carrier Set Plus Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier Set Plus Now your four-legged friends can travel as well as you do. Combine the Cabana Pet Carrier with Paravel's Aviator carry-on and take your furry companion wherever you go—comfortably, safely and smoothly. $720 $612 WITH CODE SOLSTICE15 Shop Now

Grand Tour Set Plus Paravel Grand Tour Set Plus Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. Made of durable, spill-proof EcoCraft Canvas, it looks sharp and is endlessly functional. $760 $646 WITH CODE SOLSTICE15 Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus Paravel Weekender Set Plus Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus. $720 $612 WITH CODE SOLSTICE15 Shop Now

