Paris Hilton is opening up about the area in which she plans to be strict with her kids. In an exclusive sneak peek of Hilton and husband Carter Reum's conversation with Ryan Knutson for The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival, the DJ got real about social media and smart phones.

"I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don't want anything to do with that," Hilton quipped of her entrepreneur husband, with whom she shares Phoenix, 1, and London, 6 months.

"I'm going to try to not have them have a phone for a while," she continued. "Some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age, and there are just so many things online that I wouldn't even want my children to be exposed to."

Hilton, an internet star with more than 26 million followers on Instagram, added with a laugh, "I never thought I'd say this, but I'm going to be the strict mom."

The entire interview will be available to listen to on Thursday, May 23 on The Wall Street Journal's daily podcast, The Journal.

After Hilton and Reum tied the knot in 2021, the couple made no secret of their desire to have kids.

"I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe. I finally have my home and I can't wait to start a family and have kids," Hilton said on The Bellas podcast in April 2022. "...We've been talking about kids since the beginning. Since the first couple months of dating. We would love to have twins. That would be amazing. We want like three or four."

A few months later, Hilton revealed she was undergoing IVF treatment with plans to become a mom in 2023. Indeed, in January, the couple welcomed their son via surrogate.

Hilton and Reum expanded their family once more in November 2023, welcoming their daughter via surrogate.

"My life just feels so complete [with] my husband [and] my two beautiful babies," Hilton told ET in February. "Just feels like all my dreams come true and I just feel so fulfilled and happy at life."

Reum added of his wife, "She's just amazing... We love to just stay home [and] play with the babies. Watching her mother is pretty awesome."

