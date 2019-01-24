This is not how most Twitter arguments go.

Patton Oswalt made a man's day on Thursday after promoting a GoFundMe account to help with his medical bills stemming from various health issues including sepsis -- a life-threatening bacterial infection. But what started the interaction, said the 49-year-old comedian, is the ailing man attacking him on Twitter.

"Aw, man. This dude just attacked me on Twitter and I joked back but then I looked at his timeline and he’s in a LOT of trouble health-wise," Oswalt wrote, sharing a link to the GoFundMe. "I’d be pissed off too. He’s been dealt some sh**ty cards — let’s deal him some good ones. Click and donate — just like I’m about to."

Aw, man. This dude just attacked me on Twitter and I joked back but then I looked at his timeline and he’s in a LOT of trouble health-wise. I’d be pissed off too. He’s been dealt some shitty cards — let’s deal him some good ones. Click and donate — just like I’m about to. https://t.co/6zRdZ430WG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 24, 2019

Based on the page donations, the man had received just $600 of his $5,000 goal before Oswalt donated $2,000 and called his followers to action. A little more than an hour later, the user's goal had been met more than twice over.

"Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words. You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful words from my mouth could result in such an outpouring," the man replied. "Thank you for this and I will pass this on to my cousin who needs help. A cascade."

Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words. You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful words from my mouth could result in such an outpouring. Thank you for this and I will pass this on to my cousin who needs help. A cascade. pic.twitter.com/6Is7KflPeY — Michael Beatty (@MichaelBeatty) January 24, 2019

"I want to thank everyone who came to my aid with generous outpourings- and also to @pattonoswalt without whom I would not be the recipient of so much love and support," he added in an additional tweet. "I'm not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this. And to quote Stuart on Big Bang 'meat tonight."

I want to thank everyone who came to my aid with generous outpourings- and also to @pattonoswalt without whom I would not be the recipient of so much love and support. I'm not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this. And to quote Stuart on Big Bang "meat tonight"! pic.twitter.com/r4Kc9zYk7E — Michael Beatty (@MichaelBeatty) January 24, 2019

While the GoFundMe appears to be written in first person, it's unclear whether he has a family member who is also in need, or set up the page to help out his cousin. Either way, Oswalt offered that he was happy to help, and left it with a political message calling for better healthcare in the United States, writing, "PLEASE understand that people like @AOC are battling so you DON’T have to depend on GoFundMe to live with dignity and vigor."

Whew! Is your cousin the one who had sepsis or was it you? Either way I’m glad the $$$ goal was met. And PLEASE understand that people like @AOC are battling so you DON’T have to depend on GoFundMe to live with dignity and vigor. (And I’m working on getting to Alabama...) https://t.co/KlphvXn1gE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 24, 2019

Oswalt has experienced the heartbreak of losing a loved one firsthand, after his first wife, Michelle McNamara, died in 2016.

Watch the video below for how the actor and comedian paid tribute to his late spouse's work.

ADDITIONAL CONTENT:

Patton Oswalt Looks Back at 2016 Emmys Win Following Death of First Wife

Patton Oswalt Shares Candid Email Anthony Bourdain Sent Him About His Honeymoon

Patton Oswalt On What the Golden State Killer Arrest Would Have Meant for His Late Wife

Related Gallery