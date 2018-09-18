A lot can change in two years.

After the 2018 Primetime Emmys on Monday, Patton Oswalt took to Twitter to share a very special side-by-side image that sums up how much his life has turned around since 2016.

In the first image, he sits alone outside an Arby’s in Los Angeles still wearing his tuxedo. Beside him on the table is the Emmy he won for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, as well as some fries. In his lap he holds a bottle of wine. This was taken just months after his wife, Michelle McNamara, a true crime writer, died unexpectedly in her sleep.

In the second image, he is seated at the exact same table outside Arby’s, except this time he’s sharing a passionate kiss with his new wife, Meredith Salenger, on Monday night.

“Two years ago versus today. No Emmy this time, but a life that’s turned pure gold thanks to @MeredthSalenger,” he captioned the sweet moment.

Two years ago versus today. No Emmy this time, but a life that’s turned pure gold thanks to @MeredthSalenger. pic.twitter.com/JOEYscd2ik — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 18, 2018

The 49-year-old actor married Salenger at Jim Henson Studios in L.A. on Nov. 4, 2017. He and McNamara's now 9-year-old daughter, Alice, was the flower girl.

"I was lucky enough to meet and fall in love and have someone as extraordinary as Michelle McNamara fall in love with me," Oswalt told NPR last year. "And then -- it's almost like getting hit by lightning twice, that the statistical odds are so insane -- I met someone just as, if not even more, extraordinary in this woman Meredith Salenger."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Get more Emmys news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristin Davis Posts 'Sex and the City' Emmys Throwback Pic -- But Doesn't Include Kim Cattrall

Inside the 2018 Emmys After-Parties: Benedict Cumberbatch Dances to Cardi B and More! (Exclusive)

Donald Glover and His 'Atlanta' Character Teddy Perkins Both Show Up to Emmys -- So Who Was in the Disguise?

Related Gallery