You can never have enough skincare products in your life, but quality skincare does come at a price. Luckily, there's a massive sale on cult-favorite products from Paula's Choice happening right now. Loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike, Paula's Choice is taking 25% off 30 of its top-rated picks.

For a limited time, the Paula's Choice sale is slashing prices on anti-aging moisturizers, gentle cleansers, vitamin C serums, acne treatments and so much more. Shoppers can also use the code FIRM to get a free 1% Retinol Treatment worth $65 with any order of $95 or more.

Shop the Paula's Choice Sale

Given the beauty brand formulates a broad range of serums, treatments, moisturizers and eye creams with high concentrations of clinically proven ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and ceramides, it's rare that a deal this good comes along. No matter what you're hoping to address, give your skin exactly what it needs to look smooth, firm and even-toned — especially during the summer.

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your summer skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the TikTok-viral 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.

Below, shop the best Paula's Choice deals to get clearer, brighter skin on a budget.

Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster Paula's Choice Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster The key ingredients of this booster include 15% pure Vitamin C for radiance and skin tone, Vitamin E, Ferulic Acid as antioxidants combating aging and stressors, and Hyaluronic Acid for moisture retention, all helping to brighten complexion and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $55 $41 Shop Now

