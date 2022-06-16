Paula's Choice Sale: Get 20% Off Anti-Aging Moisturizers, Skin Care Treatments, and More
You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The popular beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from celebrities to dermatologists and editors for their notably effective results. Right now, Paula's Choice is offering 20% off everything, including acne treatments, anti-aging moisturizers, exfoliants and more.
Now through Monday, June 20, shoppers can save 20% on all skincare products during the Paula's Choice Anniversary Sale. Given the beauty brand's popularity among Gen Z'ers and TikTok users alike, it's rare that a deal this good comes along — let alone on all Paula's Choice products.
Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.
Below, shop our picks for the best products and treatments to shop at Paula's Choice Anniversary Sale.
Nourish skin well with this antioxidant-rich moisturizer -- formulated with SPF too.
A remarkable skin-renewing anti-aging moisturizer that nourishes dehydrated skin while promoting a firmer-looking, radiant complexion.
Treat your eyes to a hydrating pick-me-up with the Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Eye Cream.
The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone.
This azelaic acid-infused formula aims to target stubborn spots on the skin's surface.
Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer.
A good toner is an essential in any skincare routine -- and this hydrating one from Paula's Choice boasts over a hundred four-star reviews on the brand site alone.
Get 20% off this treatment and all other Paula's Choice products for a limited time with the code NARRATIV20.
Stock up on all of your favorite Paula's Choice products with the Essential Skin Recovery Kit.
This gentle, pore-cleaning cleanser aims to remove impurities in the skin.
The Daily Replenishing Body Cream is chock-full of antioxidants, ceramides and a targeted peptide, according to the retailer.
Enjoy a spa-like facial at home with the Pore Clarifying Charcoal Gel Mask -- formulated with charcoal and natural clays.
