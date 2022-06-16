You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The popular beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from celebrities to dermatologists and editors for their notably effective results. Right now, Paula's Choice is offering 20% off everything, including acne treatments, anti-aging moisturizers, exfoliants and more.

Get 20% off Paula's Choice

Now through Monday, June 20, shoppers can save 20% on all skincare products during the Paula's Choice Anniversary Sale. Given the beauty brand's popularity among Gen Z'ers and TikTok users alike, it's rare that a deal this good comes along — let alone on all Paula's Choice products.

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.

Below, shop our picks for the best products and treatments to shop at Paula's Choice Anniversary Sale.

2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone. $32 $26 Buy Now

Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Paula's Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer. $50 $40 Buy Now

Weightless Advanced Repairing Toner Paula's Choice Weightless Advanced Repairing Toner A good toner is an essential in any skincare routine -- and this hydrating one from Paula's Choice boasts over a hundred four-star reviews on the brand site alone. $25 $20 Buy Now

