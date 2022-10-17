Shopping

You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The popular beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from dermatologists to celebrities and editors for their notably effective results. Right now, Paula's Choice is offering 20% off their entire range of anti-aging skin care products with the code RADIANCE

Now through Sunday, October 23, shoppers can save 20% on all anti-aging skin care products from Paula's Choice. Given the beauty brand formulates a broad range of serums, treatments, moisturizers and boosters with high concentrations of clinically proven ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and ceramides, it's rare that a deal this good comes along. Just in time for the colder months ahead, give your skin exactly what it needs to look smooth, firm and even-toned through the fall and winter. 

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.

2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice
2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone.

$34$27
Advanced Firm & Brighten Kit
Advanced Firm & Brighten Kit
Paula's Choice
Advanced Firm & Brighten Kit

This powerful anti-aging kit dramatically brightens, smooths wrinkles and firms skin with clinically proven 1% retinol and 15% vitamin C.

$117$94
1% Retinol Treatment
1% Retinol Treatment
Paula's Choice
1% Retinol Treatment

Prepare for winter with a potent retinol solution that hydrates and delivers remarkable anti-aging benefits. The advanced hydrating complex absorbs quickly to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

$62$50
Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum
Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum
Paula's Choice
Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum

 

With pure retinol and potent antioxidants, this silky serum helps improve the appearance of wrinkles while Vitamin C helps brighten and replenish skin. Skin of any age can look radiant and revitalized.

    $45$36
    Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol
    Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol
    Paula's Choice
    Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol

    A remarkable skin-renewing anti-aging moisturizer that nourishes dehydrated skin while promoting a firmer-looking, radiant complexion.

    $37$30
    Skin Restoring Moisturizer with SPF 50
    Skin Restoring Moisturizer with SPF 50
    Paula's Choice
    Skin Restoring Moisturizer with SPF 50

    Nourish skin well with this antioxidant-rich moisturizer -- formulated with SPF too.

    $37$30
    Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment
    Niacinamide Treatment
    Paula's Choice
    Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment

    Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer.

    $52$42
    Paula's Choice Essential Kit
    Essential Kit
    Paula's Choice
    Paula's Choice Essential Kit

    Stock up on all of your favorite Paula's Choice products with the Essential Skin Recovery Kit.

    $119$95

