You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The popular beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from dermatologists to celebrities and editors for their notably effective results. Right now, Paula's Choice is offering 20% off their entire range of anti-aging skin care products with the code RADIANCE.

Shop the Paula's Choice Sale

Now through Sunday, October 23, shoppers can save 20% on all anti-aging skin care products from Paula's Choice. Given the beauty brand formulates a broad range of serums, treatments, moisturizers and boosters with high concentrations of clinically proven ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and ceramides, it's rare that a deal this good comes along. Just in time for the colder months ahead, give your skin exactly what it needs to look smooth, firm and even-toned through the fall and winter.

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.

Below, shop our picks for the best products and treatments to shop from the Paula's Choice anti-aging skincare sale.

2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone. $34 $27 Buy Now

1% Retinol Treatment Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Treatment Prepare for winter with a potent retinol solution that hydrates and delivers remarkable anti-aging benefits. The advanced hydrating complex absorbs quickly to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. $62 $50 Buy Now

Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum Paula's Choice Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum With pure retinol and potent antioxidants, this silky serum helps improve the appearance of wrinkles while Vitamin C helps brighten and replenish skin. Skin of any age can look radiant and revitalized. $45 $36 Buy Now

Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Paula's Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer. $52 $42 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is Avaialble at Amazon Right Now

Shop Laura Dern’s Anti-Aging Skincare Routine

Shop the Special Gift Edition of Dyson's New Airwrap for the Holidays

Charlotte Tilbury Sale: Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved Beauty

25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Shop Before They Sell Out

The 35 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Save on Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

The Best Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022