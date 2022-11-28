If you don't already have Peacock in your streaming service rotation, there's no better time to sign up. For one last day today, November 28, Peacock is offering a Cyber Monday Deal where new subscribers can get Peacock Premium for less than $1 per month for the entire year. To get this incredible deal, all you have to do is use the code SAVEBIG at checkout and – for the next 12 months – you'll only be charged a 99¢ monthly fee.

What does Peacock Offer?

With one of the best lineups out of all the streaming services, Peacock has a wide selection of iconic shows and blockbuster movies ranging from comedy to drama to reality. Telemundo, which has the exclusive right to stream the FIFA World Cup 2022, is also available via Peacock. That means you can watch all 64 matches in Spanish for just $1 a month.

Popular Peacock Television Shows

For those who love to laugh, marathon full seasons of the NBC comedies like Modern Family, Parks and Rec and Brooklyn 99. Peacock also has hit original shows that are only available to watch on their streaming service, like Tina Fey's Girls 5 Eva or the new Saved by the Bell, which includes most of the original cast like Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, and his girlfriend Jessie Spano played by Elizabeth Berkley.

It doesn't just stop at comedy. They have a wide range of nail-biting dramas, riveting sci-fi shows, and classic throwbacks from the 80s and 90s. And since they also stream all of Bravo's shows, you'll have endless access to reality television, like the highly entertaining Real Housewives of Potomac.

Below are a few more popular – and highly binge-worthy – shows.

Frasier Watch the hijinks of Frasier and his equally insufferable brother Niles, who are only balanced out by their father, Martin, and his physical therapist, Daphne, as they all navigate life in Seattle.

The Office Easily one of the most popular comedies of the early 2000s, The Office is a show beloved by several generations. You can binge it on repeat after signing up for Peacock.

Below Deck Bravo is known for it's fast-paced and high-drama reality television like their Below Deck franchise. Follow the life of yachties who cater to the ultra-wealthy while stuck on one boat for an entire season--trust us, you won't be disappointed.

Yellowstone If you love Drama, check out Yellowstone staring Kevin Costner on Peacock. The show centers on a family living on a large ranch as they deal with money-hungry politicians and land developers.

Dateline True crime fans can keep up with the latest mysteries and murders by watching Dateline's weekly episodes.

Battlestar Galactica Science fiction addicts will be giddy with delight to rewatch Battlestar Galactica, a cult-favorite show about a war between Cylons (human-like robots) and mankind.

Popular Peacock Movies

Planning your next family movie night is a snap thanks to Peacock. Watch hits together like Despicable Me or Steven Spielberg's classic film E.T. Peacock also hosts popular movies that appeal more to the adults, such as Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jordan Peele's Nope, and all three of the iconic Back to the Future movies. Here are some other popular movies you can watch with Peacock.

Minions: The Rise of Gru How did Gru grow up to be the supervillain we see in Despicable Me? Find out how in the fun family movie Minions: The Rise of Gru, which tells the story of his childhood growing up in the 1970s.

Meet Cute Starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, Meet Cute is a romcom about time travel. Cuoco plays Sheila, a woman who repeatedly goes back in time to their first date to transform Davidson's character into her perfect man.

What else should I know?

Taking advantage of Peacock TV's Cyber Monday deal allows you to score the popular streaming service for only $12 per year instead of the usual $60 for a savings of $48. The extraordinary offer ends Monday, November 28, so don't wait too long to sign up or you'll miss out on all their great shows and movies.

