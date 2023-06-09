If you've been eager to catch up on Yellowstone, Vanderpump Rules, and check out the new comedy thriller Based on a True Story all in one place, Peacock is offering a huge summer deal to broaden your streaming horizons.

Now through June 12, you can get Peacock's premium plan for a year at its lowest price. Peacock is offering new subscribers one year of Peacock Premium for just $19.99 when you use the code SUMMEROFPEACOCK at checkout. That's 60% off the usual annual cost of $49.99 to watch award-winning movies and shows as well as live sports — but hurry, this streaming deal is only running for a few more days.

Peacock Premium is Peacock's ad-supported plan which grants access to a massive library of iconic shows and blockbuster movies, plus original series, and live sports. You can also watch NBC hit series the day after they air on traditional TV.

Peacock has something for every kind of streamer. Whether you want to catch up on all the seasons of Love Island or live stream the French Open and PGA Tour, sign up for Peacock’s limited-time deal below.

If you need a new show to binge and haven't yet watched the sensational Western Yellowstone, all the latest seasons, including the first half of season five, are available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone follows the Duttons, a family of landowners who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The drama-packed series stars Kevin Costner, ​​Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and more.

Looking for something new to watch this month? Iconic actress, Kaley Cuoco, known for her role as Penny in Big Bang Theory, is standing alongside Mindy Project's Chris Messina in a brand new comedy-drama series coming to Peacock in early June about a true crime podcast gone wrong. Aptly named Based on a True Story, this new binge-worthy show actually is.

Another great option is the Peacock Original, Mrs. Davis. From one of the creators of Watchmen, Lost and The Leftovers, the science-fiction drama television series Mrs. Davis will keep you at the edge of your seat while serving up the laughs. In the show, an artificial intelligence, called Mrs. Davis, reigns supreme and influences the choices of many people around the world. The person who will take her down? A nun named Simone played by the talented Betty Gilpin of Glow.

If you're still on the fence about Peacock TV, despite the great deal that makes it less than $2/month, below we've listed our favorite shows and films you can find on the streaming platform.

Best TV Shows on Peacock

For those who love to laugh, marathon full seasons of the NBC comedies like Modern Family, Parks and Rec, The Office and Brooklyn 99. Peacock also has hit original shows that are only available to watch on their streaming service, like Tina Fey's Girls5eva or the new Saved by the Bell, which includes most of the original cast like Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, and his girlfriend Jessie Spano played by Elizabeth Berkley.

It doesn't just stop at comedy. They have a wide range of nail-biting dramas, riveting sci-fi shows, like Battlestar Galactica, and classic throwbacks from the 80s and 90s. They also have the hit Western show Yellowstone streaming on the platform.

They also stream all of Bravo's shows, so you'll have endless access to reality television, like the highly entertaining Summer House, and of course, The Real Housewives franchises. You can also keep up with all the Scandoval drama with all episodes of The Vanderpump Rules.

Best Movies on Peacock

Planning your next family movie night is a snap thanks to Peacock. Watch hits together like Despicable Me, Shrek or Robin Williams's classic film Jumanji. Peacock also hosts popular movies that appeal more to the adults, such as Cocaine Bear, Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore, and the film about an A.I. gone wrong, M3GAN.

If you want a bit of action on your night in, they also have some great action-packed films. Peacock currently is showing Fast & The Furious 9: The Fast Saga. They also have all three of the classic Mummy films starring Brendan Fraser.

With new and classic films, you're sure to find something worth popping the popcorn for on Peacock.

