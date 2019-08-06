Pink's Manager and Crew Survive Plane Crash in Denmark

A private jet carrying members of Pink's team crash-landed and burst into flames upon landing at Aurhaus Airport in Denmark on Monday night, Danish media is reporting.

According to multiple reports, Pink wasn't on the plane and, thankfully, there were no casualties or serious injuries from the accident. ET has reached out to the singer's rep, and she has yet to comment on the incident on social media.

Pink's manager and members of her tour team were reportedly among the 10 aboard the private jet -- a Cessna 560XL -- that crashed. The 39-year-old singer is currently on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, and played a show on Monday night at the Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway. She is still scheduled to perform on Wednesday night at the CASA Arena in Horsens, Denmark.

"Pink was not personally on board, but her manager and several other members [on] the tour were, but it all turned out OK," the singer's promoter in Norway, Kristin Svendsen, reportedly told the Norwegian newspaper VG, according to CBS News.

Meanwhile, Pink isn't the only celebrity who has had to deal with a terrifying plane incident. In May, Jennifer Aniston recalled her plane having to make an emergency landing en route to her birthday trip to Mexico during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The plane was also carrying Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, as well as Aniston's best friend, Courteney Cox. Watch the video below for more:

