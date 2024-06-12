Shop
Plan the Ultimate 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 2 Watch Party

Bridgerton Season 3
Bridgerton//Netflix
By Erica Radol and Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:28 PM PDT, June 12, 2024

Part two of 'Bridgerton' season 3 debuts June 13. Shop for the most fun Bridgerton-inspired party necessities here.

Toasting "the match of the season” is how dear Bridgerton fans were left, wondering what truths shall be revealed when the second half of the highly anticipated season 3 is released on June 13. 

If you’re planning your own social event to watch the new episodes, why not go all out with some Bridgerton-inspired party swag? From scented candles to tea sets, the show has many official collabs for you to shop. Luckily, these items are so lovely that you can use them regularly while eagerly awaiting the fourth season, when it may be time to throw another soirée.

If you seek the perfect fainting dress to wear, check out our guide to Bridgerton-inspired frocks here. Like a certain recently betrothed couple, if nuptials are in your future, there's also a bespoke wedding invitation partnership that is sure to please and delight.

Scroll on for the dearest party and home decor goods. First, start with romantic decorations.

Talking Tables Fairy Bunting Banner

Talking Tables Fairy Bunting Banner
Amazon

Talking Tables Fairy Bunting Banner

Colorful butterfly bunting will enliven your home's atmosphere. 

Thenshop 12-Pc Vintage Floral Hanging Paper Fans Decoration

Thenshop 12-Pc Vintage Floral Hanging Paper Fans Decoration
Amazon

Thenshop 12-Pc Vintage Floral Hanging Paper Fans Decoration

These pretty hanging paper fans have a vintage print reminiscent of the luxurious sets of Bridgerton.

Fanqisi Ivory Lace Tablecloth

Fanqisi Ivory Lace Tablecloth
Amazon

Fanqisi Ivory Lace Tablecloth

Available in pink, ivory, white or blue, this lace tablecloth is an easy way to invite romance into your dining room. 

Zopeal 3-Tier Floral Tea Party Cupcake Stand Decorations

Zopeal 3-Tier Floral Tea Party Cupcake Stand Decorations
Amazon

Zopeal 3-Tier Floral Tea Party Cupcake Stand Decorations

Add a teacup-themed centerpiece decoration to spill the tea around.

Bridgerton The High Society Board Game

Bridgerton The High Society Board Game
Amazon

Bridgerton The High Society Board Game

A fun Bridgerton board game before the start will have everyone excited for the episode drop. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

If you were unaware, Bath & Body Works has an entire Bridgerton collaboration to shop. Find soaps, body sprays, candles and more in this official collection. 

Shop Bath & Body Works X Bridgerton 

Bath & Body Works Danbury Shortbread 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works Danbury Shortbread 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Danbury Shortbread 3-Wick Candle

Notes of whipped vanilla, sugar crystals and almond are sure to delight your guests as they enter your home. Grab one now while on sale. 

$30 $15

Shop Now

Bath & Body Works Diamond Of The Season Fine Fragrance Mist

Bath & Body Works Diamond Of The Season Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Diamond Of The Season Fine Fragrance Mist

Leave this body mist out in your powder room, inviting guests to enjoy the sparkling peach, daffodil and jasmine scent.

$18 $9

Shop Now

Bath & Body Works Diamond Of The Season Single Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works Diamond Of The Season Single Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Diamond Of The Season Single Wick Candle

This scented candle is a sweet party favor or adds additional ambiance to your home.

$19 $9

Shop Now

Target has everything needed to set the table for your guests.

Shop the Target Bridgerton Collection

Target Paper Party Pack

Target Paper Party Pack
Target

Target Paper Party Pack

One box will capture all of your party needs, such as paper cups, napkins, utensils and more — all gloriously Bridgerton-style emblazoned.

Target Floral Print Throw Pillow - Bridgerton

Target Floral Print Throw Pillow - Bridgerton
Target

Target Floral Print Throw Pillow - Bridgerton

Your seating shall be more comfortable and stylish with these Bridgerton throw pillows.

Bridgerton Izzy & Liv 11oz Ceramic Floral Mug Forest Green

Bridgerton Izzy & Liv 11oz Ceramic Floral Mug Forest Green
Target

Bridgerton Izzy & Liv 11oz Ceramic Floral Mug Forest Green

Pinkies up, queens! 

Williams Sonoma's Bridgerton collection features heirloom pieces that will remind you of the show's most romantic moments for many years: shop stoneware tea sets, tablecloths and more. There are also many edible treats to delight guests.

Shop Williams Sonoma X Bridgerton

Bridgerton Beverage Mix: Blood Orange Blossom Fizz

Bridgerton Beverage Mix: Blood Orange Blossom Fizz
Williams Sonoma

Bridgerton Beverage Mix: Blood Orange Blossom Fizz

Combining notes of blood orange blossom and a hint of lime, this beverage mix can be added to champagne or seltzer for a refreshing drink. It also comes in honey ginger tonic and elderflower lemonade flavors.

Bridgerton Mixed Dessert Plates (Set of 4)

Bridgerton Mixed Dessert Plates (Set of 4)
Williams Sonoma

Bridgerton Mixed Dessert Plates (Set of 4)

Your guests will need somewhere to put their snacks and these floral plates are a great option.

Bridgerton Strawberry Scone Mix

Bridgerton Strawberry Scone Mix
Williams Sonoma

Bridgerton Strawberry Scone Mix

For those who enjoy baking, Williams Sonoma has three boxed mixes to create Bridgerton-inspired treats, like this strawberry scone mix. You can also choose from orange cardamom shortbread mix and vanilla Earl Grey quick bread mix.

Bridgerton Teapot Cake Pops (Set of 6)

Bridgerton Teapot Cake Pops (Set of 6)
Williams Sonoma

Bridgerton Teapot Cake Pops (Set of 6)

These decadent chocolate cake pops shaped like teapots are some of the cutest confectionaries we've ever seen.

Bridgerton Floral Teapot

Bridgerton Floral Teapot
Williams Sonoma

Bridgerton Floral Teapot

You can't host the perfect tea party without a beautiful tea pot to serve your guests, like this charming blue floral option.

What shall you pour into those lovely floral tea cups? The Republic of Tea's Bridgerton collection, of course!

Shop The Republic of Tea X Bridgerton

The Republic of Tea 'Bridgerton' Colin & Penelope Ginger Peach Vanilla Black Tea

The Republic of Tea 'Bridgerton' Colin & Penelope Ginger Peach Vanilla Black Tea
Amazon

The Republic of Tea 'Bridgerton' Colin & Penelope Ginger Peach Vanilla Black Tea

Will they or won't they? Spill the tea over some lovely herbal-infused blends. 

The Republic of Tea 'Bridgerton' Newton Ginger Biscuit Tea, Caffeine-Free

The Republic of Tea 'Bridgerton' Newton Ginger Biscuit Tea, Caffeine-Free
The Republic of Tea

The Republic of Tea 'Bridgerton' Newton Ginger Biscuit Tea, Caffeine-Free

Nearly every character has their own tea blend, even the beloved pup, Newton.

Bridgerton Tea Cocktail-Mocktail Set with Cocktail Shaker

Bridgerton Tea Cocktail-Mocktail Set with Cocktail Shaker
The Republic of Tea

Bridgerton Tea Cocktail-Mocktail Set with Cocktail Shaker

Dazzle your guests with mocktails fit for royalty.

Add some local cuisine (and something stronger than tea, if you prefer) to your party and save yourself time in the kitchen. 

Order from Uber Eats

The cutest party favors from Kitsch can add that last touch of elegance to your event.

Bridgerton x Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies for Women

Bridgerton x Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies for Women
Amazon

Bridgerton x Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies for Women

One review says these soft, no-snag scrunchies "have effortlessly become my hair's best friends." The Toile de Blue shade is perfectly noble. 

