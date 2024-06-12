Plan the Ultimate 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 2 Watch Party

Part two of 'Bridgerton' season 3 debuts June 13. Shop for the most fun Bridgerton-inspired party necessities here.
Toasting "the match of the season” is how dear Bridgerton fans were left, wondering what truths shall be revealed when the second half of the highly anticipated season 3 is released on June 13.
If you’re planning your own social event to watch the new episodes, why not go all out with some Bridgerton-inspired party swag? From scented candles to tea sets, the show has many official collabs for you to shop. Luckily, these items are so lovely that you can use them regularly while eagerly awaiting the fourth season, when it may be time to throw another soirée.
If you seek the perfect fainting dress to wear, check out our guide to Bridgerton-inspired frocks here. Like a certain recently betrothed couple, if nuptials are in your future, there's also a bespoke wedding invitation partnership that is sure to please and delight.
Scroll on for the dearest party and home decor goods. First, start with romantic decorations.
Talking Tables Fairy Bunting Banner
Colorful butterfly bunting will enliven your home's atmosphere.
Thenshop 12-Pc Vintage Floral Hanging Paper Fans Decoration
These pretty hanging paper fans have a vintage print reminiscent of the luxurious sets of Bridgerton.
Fanqisi Ivory Lace Tablecloth
Available in pink, ivory, white or blue, this lace tablecloth is an easy way to invite romance into your dining room.
Zopeal 3-Tier Floral Tea Party Cupcake Stand Decorations
Add a teacup-themed centerpiece decoration to spill the tea around.
Bridgerton The High Society Board Game
A fun Bridgerton board game before the start will have everyone excited for the episode drop.
If you were unaware, Bath & Body Works has an entire Bridgerton collaboration to shop. Find soaps, body sprays, candles and more in this official collection.
Shop Bath & Body Works X Bridgerton
Bath & Body Works Danbury Shortbread 3-Wick Candle
Notes of whipped vanilla, sugar crystals and almond are sure to delight your guests as they enter your home. Grab one now while on sale.
Bath & Body Works Diamond Of The Season Fine Fragrance Mist
Leave this body mist out in your powder room, inviting guests to enjoy the sparkling peach, daffodil and jasmine scent.
Bath & Body Works Diamond Of The Season Single Wick Candle
This scented candle is a sweet party favor or adds additional ambiance to your home.
Target has everything needed to set the table for your guests.
Shop the Target Bridgerton Collection
Target Paper Party Pack
One box will capture all of your party needs, such as paper cups, napkins, utensils and more — all gloriously Bridgerton-style emblazoned.
Target Floral Print Throw Pillow - Bridgerton
Your seating shall be more comfortable and stylish with these Bridgerton throw pillows.
Bridgerton Izzy & Liv 11oz Ceramic Floral Mug Forest Green
Pinkies up, queens!
Williams Sonoma's Bridgerton collection features heirloom pieces that will remind you of the show's most romantic moments for many years: shop stoneware tea sets, tablecloths and more. There are also many edible treats to delight guests.
Shop Williams Sonoma X Bridgerton
Bridgerton Beverage Mix: Blood Orange Blossom Fizz
Combining notes of blood orange blossom and a hint of lime, this beverage mix can be added to champagne or seltzer for a refreshing drink. It also comes in honey ginger tonic and elderflower lemonade flavors.
Bridgerton Mixed Dessert Plates (Set of 4)
Your guests will need somewhere to put their snacks and these floral plates are a great option.
Bridgerton Strawberry Scone Mix
For those who enjoy baking, Williams Sonoma has three boxed mixes to create Bridgerton-inspired treats, like this strawberry scone mix. You can also choose from orange cardamom shortbread mix and vanilla Earl Grey quick bread mix.
Bridgerton Teapot Cake Pops (Set of 6)
These decadent chocolate cake pops shaped like teapots are some of the cutest confectionaries we've ever seen.
Bridgerton Floral Teapot
You can't host the perfect tea party without a beautiful tea pot to serve your guests, like this charming blue floral option.
What shall you pour into those lovely floral tea cups? The Republic of Tea's Bridgerton collection, of course!
Shop The Republic of Tea X Bridgerton
The Republic of Tea 'Bridgerton' Colin & Penelope Ginger Peach Vanilla Black Tea
Will they or won't they? Spill the tea over some lovely herbal-infused blends.
The Republic of Tea 'Bridgerton' Newton Ginger Biscuit Tea, Caffeine-Free
Nearly every character has their own tea blend, even the beloved pup, Newton.
Bridgerton Tea Cocktail-Mocktail Set with Cocktail Shaker
Dazzle your guests with mocktails fit for royalty.
Add some local cuisine (and something stronger than tea, if you prefer) to your party and save yourself time in the kitchen.
The cutest party favors from Kitsch can add that last touch of elegance to your event.
Bridgerton x Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies for Women
One review says these soft, no-snag scrunchies "have effortlessly become my hair's best friends." The Toile de Blue shade is perfectly noble.
RELATED CONTENT: