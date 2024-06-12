Plan the Ultimate 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 2 Watch Party

Toasting "the match of the season” is how dear Bridgerton fans were left, wondering what truths shall be revealed when the second half of the highly anticipated season 3 is released on June 13.

If you’re planning your own social event to watch the new episodes, why not go all out with some Bridgerton-inspired party swag? From scented candles to tea sets, the show has many official collabs for you to shop. Luckily, these items are so lovely that you can use them regularly while eagerly awaiting the fourth season, when it may be time to throw another soirée.

If you seek the perfect fainting dress to wear, check out our guide to Bridgerton-inspired frocks here. Like a certain recently betrothed couple, if nuptials are in your future, there's also a bespoke wedding invitation partnership that is sure to please and delight.

Scroll on for the dearest party and home decor goods. First, start with romantic decorations.

If you were unaware, Bath & Body Works has an entire Bridgerton collaboration to shop. Find soaps, body sprays, candles and more in this official collection.

Shop Bath & Body Works X Bridgerton

Target has everything needed to set the table for your guests.

Shop the Target Bridgerton Collection

Williams Sonoma's Bridgerton collection features heirloom pieces that will remind you of the show's most romantic moments for many years: shop stoneware tea sets, tablecloths and more. There are also many edible treats to delight guests.

Shop Williams Sonoma X Bridgerton

Bridgerton Floral Teapot Williams Sonoma Bridgerton Floral Teapot You can't host the perfect tea party without a beautiful tea pot to serve your guests, like this charming blue floral option. $70 Shop Now

What shall you pour into those lovely floral tea cups? The Republic of Tea's Bridgerton collection, of course!

Shop The Republic of Tea X Bridgerton

Add some local cuisine (and something stronger than tea, if you prefer) to your party and save yourself time in the kitchen.

Order from Uber Eats

The cutest party favors from Kitsch can add that last touch of elegance to your event.

