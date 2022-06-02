Post Malone Is 'So Pumped Up' to Be a 'Hot Dad'

Post Malone is not just gonna be a regular day, he's gonna be a hot dad. The Stoney rapper spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, where he shared how "pumped" he is to be welcoming his first child with his longtime girlfriend.

"I'm pumped beyond belief," Malone gushed.

In fact, becoming a father is something Malone has always had a yearning for, even as a young kid.

"As a kid, I was like four or five and I had this little baby, I would carry it around everywhere," he said of a baby doll he had when he was young. "I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it."

He continued, "Zane, I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad."

"Right. There’s another term for that," Lowe replied. "A little acronym for that. I’m sure people ..."

"DILF," the 26-year-old rapper interjected.

His parents are equally excited, with Malone telling Lowe that they can't wait to become grandparents.

"They were super excited," he shared. "I'm excited. Apparently, all I'm being told is help is good, as well."

Malone first revealed the news that he was expecting his first child last month. In a statement shared to TMZ, he expressed his excitement at becoming a first-time father.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told the outlet. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

While not much is known about the singer's girlfriend, according to the outlet, she's "not someone who has spent any time in the spotlight," adding that "the two have been happy privately building their relationship -- which will soon turn into a family."

The baby isn't the only thing he has dropping, either. Posty is also set to drop his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3.

Mark Wahlberg Says He Spoke to Post Malone About Removing His Tattoos



