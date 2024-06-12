There are two Post Malones around now, and the resemblance is uncanny! On Tuesday, Malone had the pleasure of meeting his wax twin backstage after his headlining performance at the Governors Ball in New York City.

The wax figure is dressed in a black Tom Ford suede jacket, turtleneck jumper, black jeans, cowboy boots and a crystalized belt with Chrome Hearts hoop earrings and ring, an outfit donated by the singer himself! The chosen look replicates the singer's iconic look from his musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live in May 2022. In true Post Malone fashion, the wax figure is holding a beer-filled red cup.

Post Malone meets his wax figure from Courtesy of Merlin Entertainments' Madame Tussauds Las Vegas - Courtesy of Merlin Entertainments' Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

The figure's look is so close to the real-life artist, 28, whose reaction proves just how well-done Merlin Entertainments' Madame Tussauds Las Vegas did their job.

"Are you f**king kidding me? I thought that was a person," Malone said as he got a good look at the wax figure. "Is it real hair, whose hair is it, mine? Thanks for the help down there as well, I appreciate it. Can this do my shows for me? I'd love to catch up on sleep."

"Post Malone's impact on music and pop culture is undeniable, and we're thrilled to bring his dynamic persona to Madame Tussauds Las Vegas," said Linsey Stiglic, Marketing Manager at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. "Post Malone is having quite the year for iconic collabs - Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen, to name a few. We're proud to have worked with the multi-genre artist on his incredible new wax figure."

Post Malone meets his wax figure from Courtesy of Merlin Entertainments' Madame Tussauds Las Vegas - Merlin Entertainments' Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

The wax figure's reveal comes a few days after Malone and Blake Shelton took the stage at Nissan Stadium for a surprise CMA Fest appearance. The duo surprised the crowd with a performance of their new single, "Somebody Pour Me a Drink."

Shelton, 47, and Malone then delivered their single together at Spotify House -- which is located at Shelton's bar, Ole Red -- as Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, watched on from the wings.

It was the first live performance of their song together and marks the official release of the single, which they began teasing at the end of May. At the time, Malone shared a snippet of the song and a video on Instagram, in which he jams out while listening to it. "Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke," Malone and Shelton could be heard singing together.

The song is just the latest collaboration for Malone, who is in his featured artist era after performing on back-to-back songs with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for their respective new albums, Cowboy Carter and The Tortured Poets Department. With Queen Bey, Post Malone sings on "LEVII'S JEANS," while he lends his vocals to "Fortnight" with Swift.

With the latter song, Malone raved about getting to work with the Evermore crooner and thanked Swift for the opportunity.

"It's once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift13 comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey. I love you so much. Thank you Tay 💕," he wrote in a post on X in April.

The pair also quickly released a music video for the song, in which they star opposite each other alongside Dead Poets Society actors Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke.

Even more recently, Malone performed a surprise duet with Reba McEntire at the 2024 ACM Awards. Much like his performance with Shelton, the duet was a surprise to the audience as they came together to pay tribute to the late Dickey Betts with an acoustic rendition of "Ramblin' Man."

