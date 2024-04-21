Taylor Swift left a lasting impression on her recent collaborator, Post Malone!

On Saturday, after the buzz surrounding their joint single, "Fortnight," Malone took to X (formally known as Twitter) to give a special shout out to the Tortured Poet.

"It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift13 comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey 🥹 I love you so much. Thank you Tay 💕," he wrote.

Malone's post came with a picture of him and Swift either in the recording studio or the set of the music video.

Swift echoed the sentiments of her collaborator in a post breaking down the process.

"When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it," she wrote in part.

"@postmalone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration. I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, @ethanhawke and @mrjoshcharles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets). I still can’t believe I get to work with the unfathomably brilliant @rpstam on cinematography and my team of dream collaborators:

@ethantobman - production design @chancler - editor @dimino.anthony - 1st AD @jilyjill - producer @dom________________ - executive producer

"Fortnight" is the first single from Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Ahead of the album's release on Friday, Swift announced that the song would be released with a video.

Post Malone praised Taylor Swift after working alongside her in Fortnight video. - Taylor Swift/YouTube

In the video, Swift and Malone (whose real name is Austin Post) play a pair of people whose love story is depicted from it's face tattoo-free inception all the way until it leads to the psychiatric ward.

The Swift-directed music video wouldn't be complete without easter eggs. Paying tribute to the Dead Poet's Society, the music video included cameos by two of the film's stars, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles.

Following the release of the single and their surprise cameos, the actors took to social media to reflect on their moment -- which saw them working as doctors in the asylum.

"I've admired Taylor for a long time, but meeting her in person took my fandom to a whole new level. Genuine, kind, approachable, and just an all around stellar human being - Not to mention a kick ass director to boot! #TSTTPD," Charles said.

"'Todd' & 'Knox' from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It's quite an honor. Thank you @taylorswift for the opportunity to be in the music video for your song FORTNIGHT feat. @postmalone. carpe diem!," Hawke wrote.

