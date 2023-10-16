Jana Kramer's babymoon wasn't exactly a good time. The pregnant 39-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share details on the scary situation she found herself in after getting hospitalized due to a "bad bacterial infection."

Posting a series of hospital pics and videos to Instagram, Kramer wrote, "Well. Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good♥️."

She went on to share that she and fiancé, Allan Russell, traveled to Florida for their babymoon while she was experiencing severe back pain. She shared that after posting about her back pain, a fan DM'd her suggesting it could be her kidney.

"Not wanting to ruin our babymoon or be sometimes how I can be (slight hypochondriac…and que my closests friends to laugh at slight) we boarded the plane to Florida," Kramer shared. "When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital. Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys. This resulted in a 2 day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have. So. Lesson. Listen to ur body."

Kramer urged fellow moms and women to get their bodies checked out if they weren't feeling well.

"Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious," she noted.

Kramer also posted a series of pics on the beach from her and Russell's one day of vacation after their hospital stint.

"Upside of not feeling good in Florida…this view. Though it was only one day to enjoy it we soaked up every minute. I love you @superiorstriker," she captioned the pics.

The "I Got The Boy" singer and the 42-year-old Scottish soccer player shared the news of their engagement in May, and followed it with the announcement of their first child.

Kramer already shares kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. Last month, she told ET that she considered eloping with Russell, but ultimately changed her mind.

"It's a lot because at first I was just like, 'Let's elope.' We both had weddings. But for me I want to marry this man so bad," she said. "It's the one I really want to marry. I want that moment… And for my kids, they really want the wedding. So we're trying to figure it out."

She added, "We're thinking next year in Scotland, and the baby might wear a kilt, might not. And Jace too, he want's to wear a kilt. And Jolie want's her whole princess dress."

