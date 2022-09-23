Prepare for Fall with 20% Off Tula Skincare's Eye Balms, Moisturizers, Vitamin C Serum and More
As the temperatures start to drop, we can't help but get excited for the fall season! Prepping everything from our home decor to our wardrobes, we can't forget our skincare routines. With the changing weather comes common autumn skin issues, making skin more prone to being dry and sensitive. To help tackle the cooler months ahead, Tula Skincare is hosting a sitewide sale with 20% off best-selling moisturizers, cleansers, brightening eye balms and more.
Through Wednesday, September 28, Tula fans can take 20% off sitewide using the code SAVE20. Now, you can stock up on skincare products from vitamin C serum to blurring and moisturizing primer that are infused with probiotics specifically formulated to keep your skin's ecosystem healthy. And healthy skin is key to keeping your face glowing all fall long.
Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare treatments that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective. Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products — including the Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm — to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance.
Ahead, get glowing and shop all our favorite skincare essentials from the Tula Skincare Sale.
The game-changing, hyaluronic acid eye balm provides a lit-from-within glow while hydrating, cooling, and helping to reduce the look of fine lines & wrinkles around the eyes.
Everything you love about the classic, bestselling hyaluronic acid eye balm, but with the glow-enhancing addition of rosewater & rosehip oil. This balm can also double as a highlighter for a rosy, glowing finish.
A do-it-all day & night moisturizer, this lightweight, non-greasy yet nourishing cream is clinically proven to provide all-day hydration. Powerhouse ingredients like squalane and peptides help reveal healthier, youthful-looking skin.
Tula's Skincare Vitamin C Serum is a superpowered serum equipped with a lot more than just Vitamin C. This non-comedogenic formula also includes prebiotics, probiotics, lychee extracts and manga extras that help make your skin more radiance and full.
Start every morning with a fresh and clean face thanks to Tula's Purifying Face Cleanser. It's infused with prebiotics, probiotic extracts and turmeric to keep your skin clear, smooth and healthy.
Instantly brighten the appearance of dull skin, hydrate & protect from the damaging effects of blue light & pollutants with this hyaluronic-acid powered face mist.
Fight and prevent breakouts with FDA-approved salicylic acid, while brightening and fading the look of marks left by acne. Superfoods in this correcting gel like wild mint and mushroom extract also help refine the look of pores.
Save on all of Tula's best-sellers with this essential kit. The kit includes Tula's Purifying Face Cleaner, So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, Face Filter Blurring & Moisturizing Primer, Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm and a cosmetic bag.
