Presidents' Day Mattress Deals to Still Shop Now

The beginning of a new year is undoubtedly exciting. However, with a new slate of personal goals, the first few weeks (and maybe months) can also be exhausting. At the end of a long day, there's nothing like diving head-first into a fresh new mattress. And if you're looking to upgrade yours, this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales -- which are still happening now -- are just what you need.

Chances are you've caught yourself daydreaming about your next socially distanced getaway in the (literal) flurry of things -- or you're actually planning it. But for the moments when you aren't away on a road trip or a weekend escape, a warm and inviting mattress may just be the thing to get you excited about staying at home.

Ahead, we've put together the must-know brands putting out major deals on their best-selling mattresses. From Tempur-Pedic and Tuft & Needle to Casper and Mattress Firm, these are the sales worth knowing -- whatever your sleeping needs may be.

Scroll down to read up on the money-saving Presidents' Day weekend mattress sales you can still shop and save on now.

Our Top Picks

Tempur-Pedic

From now until Feb. 22, save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets. Bonus: When you use the promo code 300FREE, you can get $300 in free accessories with the purchase of a mattress and foundation.

The Best Deals

Amerisleep

From now until Feb. 22, you can get 30% off of any mattress with promo code PRES30. Keep on saving with 25% off sheets, pillows and protectors with code PRES25, as well as 15% off blankets, toppers and seat cushions with code PRES15.

Amerisleep AS3 Amerisleep Amerisleep AS3 $1,049 AT AMERISLEEP (REGULARLY $1,499) Buy Now

Awara Sleep

Get $499 worth of accessories (which includes a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows) with your mattress purchase. Deal lasts until Feb. 17.

Casper

Casper is offering 15% off mattresses and 10% off bedding and all other accessories purchased until Feb. 25.

Idle Sleep

Everything on Idle Sleep's site is available for 30% off for President's Day weekend.

Layla Sleep

Save up to $200 on mattresses and get $300 in free accessories from now until Feb. 28.

Macy's

Enjoy an extra 20% off with an added 15% or 10% off select sale and clearance items when you use the promo code REFRESH.

Mattress Firm

The Presidents' Day Sale at Mattress Firm has loads of Daily Deals to save you money. You can find markdowns on bundles that can save you up to 50% off -- including queen-size beds for as low as $299.99.

Nest Bedding

From now until Feb. 28, you can get 20% off with the code PREzzzDAY at the checkout.

Overstock

At Overstock.com's President's Day Blowout, save up to 70% on thousands of items, including mattresses. Plus, get free shipping on everything.

Tuft & Needle

With the exception of its Meditation Cushion and Quilt, Tuft & Needle is offering 10% off of everything on its site and up to 15% off of mattresses until Feb. 22.

